Restore Peace, Strengthen Security Nationwide, Tinubu Charges New Ag. IGP

…summons Police Council meeting for next week

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to restore peace and strengthen security nationwide.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu issued this directive on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa while decorating Disu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag IGP), following the retirement of Kayode Egbetokun and pending the Nigeria Police Council’s ratification of the appointment and the Senate’s confirmation.

NewTelegraph reports that the council will meet next week to decide on the development.

“I made this decision for you to assume this responsibility. I know your record. I saw the dedication you exhibited while you were in Lagos when I was governor,” the President said.

The President described Disu’s appointment as coming at a critical moment, urging him to rebuild public confidence in the police’s capacity to do their job in collaboration with other security forces.

“Lead firmly but fairly, demand professionalism at every level and ensure that the safety of lives and property remains our highest priority. It’s a daunting challenge. I know you can do it. You have my word, you have my full support,” the President added.

The President urged Disu to advance the security pillars of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He expressed confidence in the Acting IGP’s discipline, operational experience and leadership capacity.

“Nigeria is challenged with banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities. You will be part of the thinking and innovation to overcome them,” the President said.

He reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria would prevail under a committed leadership.

Tinubu also paid tribute to the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was present with his spouse.

“To the outgoing Inspector-General, we are a grateful nation. Nigeria appreciates your contribution to maintaining law and order,” he said.

He urged Egbetokun to be ready to offer useful advice to his successor and wished him and his family peace, good health and success in future endeavours.

“You have not succeeded without a good successor. His success will also be part of your legacy,” Tinubu stated.

The President urged all security stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard lives and property during this critical period.

Present at the decoration were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, AIG Hakeem Odumosu (rtd), senior government officials, as well as the parents and family members of the Acting IGP.