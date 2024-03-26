Restore Peace In State Assembly, Plateau APC Lawmakers Tells Stakeholders

The sixteen elected All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in Plateau State have appealed to different stakeholders on democratic advocacy to restore peace in the State House of Assembly by compelling the Speaker to call off the recess and swear them in.

The aggrieved lawmakers, who said they were losing patience with the deliberate and unlawful denial of their rights by the leadership of the Plateau State House of Assembly called for the immediate intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The elected lawmakers made their appeal at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

According to the aggrieved members, their constituents were also pressuring them for the lack of representation in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Other stakeholders called on are the United Nations, United States of America, European Union, United Kingdom, and all lovers of democracy all over the world to bring pressure to bear on all the institutions of governance and democracy to “compel the insidious and Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly to promptly convene the Assembly which has been on recess for about five months, and inaugurate its members.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the leader of the group, Hon. Maiyaki Theodore Bala, said the intervention of President Tinubu has become very important without further delay to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Bala said: “We call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Inspector-General of Police, to order/direct the insidious and recalcitrant Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly to promptly convene the Plateau State House of Assembly that has been on recess for about five months and inaugurate us the 16 legitimate members of the Plateau State House of Assembly returned by INEC without further delay to avert any breakdown of law and order.

“May we also call on all our traditional rulers, the clergy, community leaders, leaders of thought, civil society organizations, pressure groups, community, and ethnic associations, true friends of democracy, NBA, lawyers, human rights activists, and all well-meaning Nigerians to urgently rise to the occasion by putting pressure on the insidious and recalcitrant speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to promptly convene the Plateau State House of Assembly that has been on recess for about 5 months and inaugurate us the 16 legitimate members of the Plateau State House of Assembly without further delay to avert any breakdown of law and order.

“We call on the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly to save the state from descending to the precipice and state of anarchy by bringing to bear your regime of influence and authority to compel a return to true democracy on the Plateau. The present status quo is odious, reprehensible, condemnable, and requires urgent intervention. The good people of Plateau State look up to you to rescue us from the current imbroglio.”