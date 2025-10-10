Ezekwesili Asks Senate To Restore Natasha’s Rights, C’ttee Roles

Former Minister of Education and Convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on the 10th Senate to restore the full rights and privileges of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan returned to her seat in the Senate on Tuesday, October 7, after her six-month suspension.

Speaking in a statement issued on her verified X handle, Ezekwesili described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement as “A chance for the senate to correct its mistake and uphold fairness”.

She congratulated the senator on her return to the red chamber, saying her victory symbolises “The fortitude and resilience necessary to fight injustice perpetrated against citizens by those who abuse public power”.

According to her, the suspension was viewed by Nigerians as an act of injustice, which sent a wrong message about silencing a woman who speaks boldly and stands for her beliefs.

She urged the Senate to stop all hostilities and restore Akpoti-Uduaghan’s committee roles, office, staff, and full participation in plenary.

She emphasised that the matter goes beyond Akpoti-Uduaghan, noting that “it is about what kind of democracy Nigeria wants to build—one where no one is punished for standing up for the truth, and where women can lead without fear of bias or bullying.”

“Now that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been rightfully allowed to return to the senate after months of an unfair and punitive suspension, it is time for your leadership and members to do the right thing—end all forms of harassment or targeting against her.

“The Senate must prove it can handle all matters involving individual members with maturity and not weaponise public power to unjustly punish the aggrieved.

“Nigerians are watching, and history will remember whether the Senate chose vindictiveness or justice,” she added.