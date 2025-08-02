Five months after the suspension, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as the executive Governor of Rivers State, South-South leaders have called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate the governor.

The South-South leaders who include human rights activists, legal practitioners, and other stakeholders from the geopolitical zone, described his unconstitutional suspension on March 18, 2025, and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The stakeholders argued that President Tinubu has the constitutional authority to reinstate Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who, they claim, were unlawfully removed from office with the backing of the National Assembly.

The forerunner, Elder Ambakaderimo, said, “The time is now for the emergency rule to be lifted. Barring last-minute manoeuvring emanating from the meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu, I had thought Fubara would have been reinstated by now.

“The president need not wait for the six months to elapse before the emergency declaration is lifted.”

”What led to the proclamation of the emergency rule has since faded away; Rivers State is quiet, the atmosphere is devoid of rancour, and the peace of the state is not threatened.

“The governor and the minister, Nyesom Wike, have reached a truce as much as we have been made to believe, and we believe them.

“The National Assembly has passed the budget of the state; therefore, it should not take a day longer than necessary to repudiate the proclamation.

”For the governor to be compelled to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) is for him to decide. If the governor chooses to kowtow to Minister Wike, that is his decision.

”Whatever the governor has decided to tell the Rivers people is his choice. If we continue to look back at the trajectory of what transpired, then we will not make any progress.

“What I will advise is that the Rivers elders should continue to dialogue with the president constructively and strategically. I know for a fact that the president means well for the governor and Rivers State.”

On the same note, a lawyer and former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eric Omare, asserted that the situation remains unconstitutional and contrary to the concept of democracy.

“Whether President Tinubu recalls Governor Fubara or not, it makes no difference. What is important is that the action is unconstitutional and a sad moment in our democratic journey.

“What is also worrisome is that the case filed at the Supreme Court was not given the attention it required by all stakeholders, including those who filed the case.”

”Our democracy can only grow when anti-democratic and unconstitutional actions are challenged and the courts give a direction on the issues. The handling of such a sensitive constitutional issue by all the stakeholders left much to be desired.

”Rivers State or any other state of the federation is not the private property of anyone, and as such, issues relating to fundamental breaches of the constitution cannot be settled on the altar of resolving a godfather and political son relationship.

”Hence, my position is for those who instituted a case on the matter to pursue it to its logical conclusion, irrespective of what President Tinubu decides to do in the weeks and months ahead.”

Meanwhile, a political activist from Delta, Blessing Adima, said; I do not want to call Governor Fubara a suspended governor, because this suspension is illegal, alien, and in total disregard to the constitution.”

”After the reconciliation, it is expected that President Bola Tinubu will call off the suspension and let Fubara resume office. Probably, the president wants the six months completed before the governor resumes office, but that does not speak well of our democracy.

”If the President wants to do a face-saving measure and win the confidence of the Rivers State people, it is for him to call off the suspension.

”The longer that Governor Fubara stays on suspension, the more disenchanted the Rivers electorate will remain. I don’t think the people are satisfied that the National Assembly, and not the Rivers State House of Assembly, passed the 2025 Rivers State appropriation bill into law.

”Who knows, there may be some underlying issues because I see no reason after you have resolved the feud between the former governor and the governor, and until today, the governor is still not back in office. Mr. President should not allow his advisers to push him down the wrong path.

Also, Alaowei Cleric, chairman of the Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, asserted;

“I do not know what Mr. President is waiting for. The excuse he gave for declaring that unconditional state of emergency was insecurity. Are there still any pending threats to peace and tranquillity in Rivers State?

”The state of emergency in itself is unconstitutional. Therefore, counting the time it will expire will somehow be validating President Tinubu’s brazen rape of democracy.

”For me, every day counts, so the government should redeem its image. If we are in a constitutional democracy, then Mr. President should respect the tenets of democracy and the freedom of the component governments.

“Where the sub-governments are subjected to the whims and caprices of the central government, then we have descended into a despotic state of nature.

”President Tinubu should always be reminded that the Rivers State governor enjoys the same democratic privilege as him, as elected officials. Suspending governance in Rivers State at the behest or pleasure of some overbearing officials in his government in contravention of the constitution is the height of executive rascality.

”I only blame the rubber-stamp National Assembly and the Supreme Court that refused to hear the case despite its national importance. It is so bad.”