‘Restoration Of Fuel Subsidy’ll Hamper Nigeria’s Fiscal Space’

The Federal Government’s restoration of the fuel subsidy regime “will continue to be a significant burden on the country’s fiscal space,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

President Bola Tinubu had announced the removal of the costly fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on May 29 and despite the sharp drop in the value of the naira in recent months, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, insisted earlier this month that government had not restored fuel subsidy.

However, reacting to the latest data on gross monthly distribution by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government, which shows that the amount disbursed in October – N903 billion- fell by 18 per cent compared with the amount shared in September, the FBNQuest Research analysts stated: “The m/m decline in revenue once again highlights the narrow fiscal space available for the government to manoeuvre.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s federally collected revenue-to- GDP ratio, which stood at roughly six per cent in 2022, is currently one of the lowest in the world, well below the global average of 25.9 per cent, according to World Bank data.

“The government aims to increase this ratio to 18 per cent in the coming years, but there is still a long way to go before that goal can be achieved. Moreover, the continuation of fuel subsidies, which have been reinstated, will con- tinue to be a significant burden on the country’s fiscal space.”

They pointed out that the decline in October revenue compared with September’s, was “mainly due to the absence of revenue augmentation that contributed around N177 billion in the previous month,” noting that “excluding statutory revenue, which increased by 18 per cent m/m to N423 billion, all other revenue verticals decreased m/m.”