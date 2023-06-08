Restiveness: LG Chair Imposes Curfew In Ebonyi Communities

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ajah Consider has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Okposi, Uburu and Ugwulangwu communities following restiveness in three communities of the state.

It would be recalled that gunmen had attacked the communities last week, injuring some persons and burning cars.

Following this development, the LG Chairman imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the communities.

In a statement he personally signed, Ajah said “The Executive Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Honourable Ajah Chinonso Consider has placed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ọkpọsị, Uburu and Ugwulangwu with effect from 6 pm today Thursday, June 8, 2023, till further notice.

“This is to help checkmate the rate of restiveness in the areas in recent times.

“To this end, all forms of movement including activities of motorcyclists and tricyclists within the areas have been outlawed with immediate effect.

“All and sundry are advised to adhere to this directive to avoid further threat to peace in the Council.

“Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders and Town Union Executives are advised to sensitize their subjects on the need to comply with the curfew as violators would be dealt with severely”.