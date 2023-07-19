Restiveness: How I Restored Normalcy In Ohaozara LG – Chairman

Peace and tranquility have been returned to the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State after restiveness in Okposi and Uburu communities which led to the destruction of properties with some injured by criminal elements.

There was restiveness in the local government which forced the Council Chairman, Hon. Ajah Chinonso Consider imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew which he later reviewed following improvement in the security issues in the local government.

Ajah, speaking to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital, disclosed that there is now absolute peace and tranquillity in the area which he said he was able to achieve through the support of Governor Francis Nwifuru and security agents in the state.

He said “I thank His Excellency the Governor of our dear state for his effort in combating crime and criminality in the state. I also thank the police and the army in the state for their support of my local government. I wrote to the Commissioner of Police and the Army Commander in the state when there were issues in the local government and they responded immediately and assisted a lot.

“They deployed their men and Special Forces and we were able to nip the restiveness in the bud. Everywhere is now calm in my local government and we are enjoying peace and tranquillity.

“We are still working very hard as I speak with you to consolidate the achievement we have recorded in the security issues we had before. I will not relent in ensuring that these achievements continue to exist.

“In Ebonyi State, there is nothing like sit-at-home and our Governor has said it. So, we are working towards that direction to make sure that there is nothing like that and we don’t do anything sit-at-home in my local government”.

He decried the activities of sit-at-home enforces in the southeast which he said has affected the region and urged the enforcers to retrace their steps in the interest of the zone.

He noted that he has empowered the youths, women, and less privileged in the local government to better their lots.

Ajah disclosed that next week, he will flag off the building of houses for widows across the eleven wards in Ohaozara local government.