Restiveness: Gov Bago Relaxes Curfew

Share

Following a public outcry on the hardship caused by an executive order for a dusk till dawn curfew, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago has reviewed the curfew time in Minna metropolis to allow the people go about their normal businesses.

The adjustment which is effective on Monday according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim will now commence from 8 o’clock in the night to 6 o’clock in the morning.

The curfew which was for 6pm till 6am was imposed on motorcycle riders and tricycle operators following the incessant youth restiveness in parts of Minna the State capital.

However, in the statement, Governor said the adjustment was due to security update he received from the State security committee.

He said his administration will always continue to engage the security committee on the outcome of the curfew for further adjustment where necessary.

He encouraged the people to continue to be law-abiding citizens as his administration is determined to implement policies that will impact positively on them and ensure their wellbeing.

Share