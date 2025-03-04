…Restates Commitment To Foster Market-Driven Innovation Financial Sector

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Oluyesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a market-driven, innovation-led financial sector.

He said this during a stakeholders’ meeting with licensed exchanges and key industry players on the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) project, held at Lagos House, Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government established the LIFC in collaboration with EnterpriseNGR and other key stakeholders.

The objective is to create an enabling environment for seamless trading, attract foreign investment, and enhance the competitiveness of the financial markets.

Sanwo-Olu, who co-chairs the LIFC Project alongside Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the partnership between the Lagos state government, Enterpris – eNGR, and other stakeholders reflected a shared commitment to strengthening Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading financial hub.

He said: “As Nigeria’s largest economic and financial centre, Lagos plays a critical role in driving the nation’s capital markets.

“Our licensed exchanges are at the heart of this ecosystem, facilitating investment flows, enhancing market liquidity, and promoting financial literacy.

“The Lagos State Government is fully committed to fostering a market-driven, innovationled financial sector, through the LIFC project, in collaboration with EnterpriseNGR and other key stakeholders.”

