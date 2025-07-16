Rest In Peace, Sir: Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Buried With Full State Honours In Daura

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest in the garden of his residence in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, yesterday, in a solemn ceremony that drew dignitaries from across the nation and the African continent. The body was interred after a prayer session led by the Chief Imam of Katsina State at 5:50pm.

Esprit de corps was on full display as Army Generals and other Service Chiefs bore the remains of their former Commanderin-Chief, whose body was draped in the colours of the Nigerian flag, on a stretcher to his graveside for interment and followed with a 21-gun salute, symbolising a collective final honour from the nation’s military leadership. Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, read the citation of the former president by the graveside. Just before the burial, military gunshots were fired and the Nigerian flag used to cover the corpse was removed, folded and handed over to the former leader’s family.

Present at the graveside alongside President Bola Tinubu, was Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine, former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, VicePresident Kashim Shettima, and former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, among a host of other bigwigs. However, absent at the burial were four former military leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Generals Yakubu Gowon, Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. While the last two are known to be under the weather, it is, however, not clear why Obasanjo and Gowon failed to attend.

Earlier, the man who succeeded him in Aso Rock, Tinubu, had received Buhari’s remains at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina. He arrived from Abuja at 1:42 p.m. and inspected a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane conveying Buhari’s body landed at 1:51 p.m.

From the airport, the casket, draped in the national colours, was transported by helicopter to Daura. Incidentally thousands had lined the routes, eager to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader, unaware that he had flown over their heads to the burial site. The late president passed away on Sunday, July 13, in a hospital in London, following a prolonged illness.

The Federal Government had then declared yesterday, a public holiday to honour the late President, allowing Nigerians, particularly those in the North-West region, to participate in or observe the burial proceedings. In Daura, the atmosphere was one of deep sorrow mixed with quiet reverence.

Thousands of residents, kinsmen, and well-wishers had thronged the ancient town since yesterday, creating a palpable sense of loss. Despite the heavy security presence, commercial activities continued, albeit with a subdued air, as the community prepared to bid farewell to their most illustrious son. Reflecting on the former President’s character, Ismaila Ibrahim, a neighbour in Daura said: “He was humble and disciplined till the end.

For over 50 years, we lived peacefully together here in Daura.” Earlier, tributes had poured in from world leaders and prominent Nigerians, describing Buhari, who served for two four-year terms after initially being elected president in 2015, becoming the first opposition leader to defeat an incumbent, as a patriot, a man of integrity, and a leader who dedicated his life to the service of his country.

The man he beat, President Goodluck Jonathan, described Buhari as someone who “was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism”. Former military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, who overthrew Buhari in a 1985 coup, had also showered praise on the late octogenarian.

“He is a man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life,” Babangida noted. On Sunday President Tinubu had declared a seven-day national mourning period in honour of his predecessor. According to a release by a presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, a weeklong programme of events was expected to continue yesterday with a condolence visit to President Buhari’s family by the Presidential Committee.