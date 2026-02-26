‘Responsibility, Sustainability Key Drivers Of Our Operations’

The Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, has stressed that sustainability remains a central pillar of the company’s business strategy, reflecting its stance on environmental footprint and responsibility across its operations.

He stated that as a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, the company’s environmental responsibility is deeply embedded in its corporate DNA and not treated as a standalone or optional initiative.

“Given our extensive global footprint, we are acutely aware of our environmental impact. As a result, sustainability is at the heart of how we conduct business, both globally and in Nigeria. Environmental responsibility is not an add-on for us; it is core to who we are,” he said.

As part of this commitment, Pernod Ricard has eliminated single-use plastics across its activations and office environments, including plastic straws, disposable cups, and bottled water. These measures align with the company’s broader sustainability framework, which also extends into its global production processes.

While relating the company’s sustainability scheme to the Group’s global project, Ehindero affirmed that Pernod Ricard Nigeria has continued to drive locally relevant environmental initiatives to address waste management challenges and promote circularity.

One such initiative is the company’s ‘Glass to Life ‘ recycling program, which collects post-consumer glass bottle waste and re-integrates it into the circular economy. “Through Glass to Life, and in collaboration with partners across the country, we are turning waste into value while reducing environmental harm.

Local solutions are critical to addressing global sustainability challenges,” he said. He noted that brand differentiation is essential. He said: “It is about relevance, essence, and experiences.

Our brands stand for something; Martell for audacity and luxury, Jameson for heritage and craftsmanship. We bring this to life through immersive events, collaborations with artists, and interactive activations that let consumers experience the brand’s story and quality firsthand.”

Commenting on the market trend of premiumisation, which has increased consumers’ taste for higher-quality international spirits, Ehindero explained that the company is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.