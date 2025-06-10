Response To Misleading Write-Up: ‘Abia APC Frowns At Sen. Kalu’s Visit 

Share

Our attention has been drawn to a poorly constructed and baseless publication circulating under the guise of a press statement from a so-called “Publicity Secretary” of the APC in Abia State.

To set the record straight:

1. The individual behind the write-up is unknown to the party in any official capacity, and certainly not recognised as the Publicity Secretary. We challenge him to substantiate his claims of holding such an office.

2. The content of the write-up is not only misleading but also a clear misrepresentation of the party’s position. It reeks of personal vendetta, lacks internal consultation, and does not reflect the views of the Abia APC leadership or membership.

3. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains a respected leader of our party, with the constitutional right to engage with any administration in the spirit of development, peace, and constructive governance. Commending good governance, irrespective of party lines, is not a betrayal, it is statesmanship.

4. We caution individuals seeking relevance through divisive and unauthorised publications to desist from such practices. The APC in Abia State is focused on unity, rebuilding, and playing a credible role as an opposition party, not on petty attacks and political mischief.

In conclusion, the write-up in question lacks credibility, authority, and substance. It should be disregarded by the public and treated as the personal opinion of someone who neither speaks for nor represents the Abia State chapter of our great party.

Sign: Hon. Chief Alaezi Onyekwere John. Abia North APC Zonal Publicity Secretary

Share