Respite for the Needy as CHHI Canvasses for Quality Education

Noble cause

1 6th of December 2023 will remain indelible in the minds of about 350 socially and financially disadvantaged children and their families in some parts of Lagos as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Caring Hearts Heritage Initiative (CHHI), put smiles on their faces, making them dance with joy, felt loved and rekindled the hope of a better tomorrow in their minds.

The children danced with their mates, had fun, engaged in quiz competition and later went home with new school materials. They also joined in cutting cakes, all to make the event superlative and memorable. The atmosphere at the exquisite international headquarters of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) at Anthony Oke, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos, venue of the project, provided a good ambience for the event as the December sun was not harsh but complemented the joyous event.

Executive Director, CHHI, Henrietta Otoabasi-Akpan, in an interview with New Telegraph said the intent of the ‘Hope and Joy’ project was to give the children and their families hope and also make them know that there is an expected end that they are going to enjoy.

Motive

She explained that the expected end will keep the focus of the children in education. According to her, apart from the merry-making, the primary intention of the programme was to make the beneficiaries know that the NGO supports education and views education as key. “What we are doing in Project Hope and Joy is to see how we can use that avenue to achieve many things such as gathering children who are not in school, see how we can take their data and prepare, and help them return to school in January, once we get sponsors.

It also helps to reach out to the emotional stability of the beneficiaries. That is a major aspect of the matter,” Otoabasi-Akpan said. She stated that there were over 350 children present at the programme tagged: ‘Light out of darkness.” She added that the NGO could only provide new school shoes for 144 pupils who are also from socially and financially disadvantaged homes. She said the children were selected from Ikorodu, Anthony, Mushin, Oworo, and Oshodi for the CHHI’s children fun fare and gits party.

According to her, through the project, the organisation wants to reach as many indigent pupils as possible. She stated that the five member-team of the NGO had been doing tremendous work for the upliftment of the disadvantaged children and had been seriously pursuing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is quality education. She identified other team members of CHHI as Director External Affairs (USA), Demola Agboola;

Director internal (Nigeria), Bankole Olukunle; Executive Secretary, Tessy Osiyemi; Director, Welfare, Mabel Edah. Other CHHI members present at the event include: Julia T. Onwuegbule and Ngozi Amak- anyadioha. She disclosed that she provided the new school shoes for the pupils, while other members of the NGO as well as some other people who are passionate about the wellbeing and development of indigent children contributed many other materials that were given to the beneficiaries.

Investment drive

According to her, their investment in the indigent pupils could help reduce crime and insurgency as the beneficiaries would be well groomed and focus their energies on positive engagements rather than indulge in crime. She stated that Some people gave them clothing and money, adding that they still more help financially or materially, and volunteers. We call this programme ‘Light out of darkness.“ Otoabasi-Akpan said: “Project Hope and Joy is the Caring Hearts Heritage Initiative annual event featuring educational counselling for children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

At this time, CHII as an NGO is saddled with education. We pursue the UN Sustainable development Goal 4 which is quality education. We do not just stay for quality education, as we educate the children, we found out that children are hungry also. So, we also provide food and empowerment for families where the reason for the children not going to school is that they can then use them for financial gain. “We try to merge everything we have been doing from January to November, and we said okay, Project Hope and Joy For the Needy, what is it all about?

The financially disadvantaged child feels inferior to other children because they do not have any new things. No new clothes! For one to benefit, It does not matter the person’s religion. A child is a child. They are the vulnerable in the financial difficulties in our nation today. This is our third outing. The other time, we were in a certain community. But we decided to use this place (TREM) for security reasons. During the last outing, the children almost carried us out of anxiety.

CSR Policy

“But here that we are doing this, we could manage them. We give them new school shoes, we do educational counselling as they come here. Our priority is education. We put them into categories: children who are in school and children who are not in school. The children in school, we counsel them and take their name so that in January, when we get sponsors, we would be able to help them return to the schools. Even in government schools where there is free education, some parents cannot send their children.

Why? Government has paid for their tuition. But the children will tell you that they do not even have a pair of shoes to wear to school. Some of them do not have school uniforms. This is where we have been assisting them on. “Today they got new things, new school shoes, and new clothing for the end of year, for some of the children, as we could not afford for all of them. “!44 school children got shoes. They are drawn from across Lagos, some from Ikorodu, Anthony, Mushin, Oworo, Oshodi. We printed tickets.

We went to where there are socially and financially disadvantaged children and gave the tickets to their parents. The parents are secondary to us. Some of the children came with their parents, so we gave the parents rice and some condiments so that they will be able to, at least, cook rice for their children for the end of the year.”

Criteria

“The criteria for selecting the beneficiary is poverty. We know we cannot handle everything. But we take it as we can, the children know that they are coming for a party so they dress up. But I can tell you that things are hard. Some of the children are not in school. Some are really down. She expressed gratitude to some kind-hearted individuals and organisations that have been supporting the activities of the NGO.

She also called on spirited Nigerians, philanthropists, corporate organization, faith based organisation, cultural and social groups, to assist the CHII give smiles and educational growth to many other pupils. She decried the alarming rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria, adding that such portend great security threat and lack of development for Nigeria.

Commendation

Otoabasi-Akpan said: “I go to some wealthy people and philanthropists and request them to support the project. But that is not enough. We need more people to assist us so that we can do what we want to do. We do learning poverty initiatives with schools. Like we did with the one in the Oworo area. World Bank and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). We discovered this when we did the project using five pilot primary schools.

We selected 50 children from each school. We coached the 250 children, bought educational writing materials and gave them. We discovered that many of the pupils could not read and write, not because the teachers were not professionals enough; they had qualified teachers, but maybe they could not reach every one of the children because they are many in a class. Some are slow learners and poverty could also affect the children.

That is what we did with Project Learning Poverty Interntion of CCHI. “About 20 million children are out of school in Nigeria. Some of the ones in some schools can- not even read and write. Some of them cannot even write a simple sentence. They cannot read simple lines as we used to do in those days. Like reading ‘Eze Goes To School’ and ‘Chike and the River.’ So they needed extra coaching and we got 250 children in the school using their teachers and we did coaching for them. It has been going on since August.

We ended phase one. In December we went back to do post evaluation and the children have improved.” Some of the benefiting pupils and their parents who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed joy for the largesse, adding that they now have a sense of belonging because of the NGO. They urged more NGOs, philanthropists, corporate organisations and other groups to assist indigent people in the society.