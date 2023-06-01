Respite For Telcos As FG Moves To Tackle Multiple Taxation

Telecoms operators in Nigeria have heaved a sigh of relief as the newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, pledged to tackle the issue of multiple taxation in the country. Industry players had complained that the sector is overtaxed and affecting their operations. According to them, there are over 42 different taxes and levies meted out on the service providers, especially, the mobile network operators (MNOs) rendering telecom services in Nigeria.

They claimed that the telecom industry suffers most from the problems of over- taxation, which has impacted service quality. The current one is the proposed five per cent excise duty on telecoms services (calls, SMS, and data). In response to their incessant complaints, the President, in his inaugural speech, pledged to tackle the issue of multiple taxations across the sectors of the economy.

He said: “On the economy, we target a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment. “We intend to accomplish this by taking the following steps: First, budgetary reform stimulating the economy without engendering inflation will be instituted. “Second, industrial policy will utilize the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency.

“Third, electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike. Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well. “I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxations and various anti-investment inhibitions.

“We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard- earned dividends and profits home.” Meanwhile, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (AT- CON) has urged President Tinubu to appoint a technocrat as the next Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. The Executive Secretary of ATCON, Mr. Ajibola Olude, urged the President to look within the ICT sector to appoint the next minister into the office just vacated by Professor Isa Pantami, who served under the administration of former President Muahammadu Buhari.

The ATCON Secretary said with the current challenges faced in the sector, there was no time to experiment with someone from outside the industry. He said: “We need someone who knows the challenges in the ICT sector and understands how to find solutions to them. The industry also needs someone ready to work with the critical stakeholders in the industry, not an independent person who would not listen to them.”

He described the proposed unified exchange rate by the President as a positive development for the telecom industry. According to him, if implemented, a unified exchange rate will ease the burden of sourcing for forex by telecom operators. He noted that telecoms operators currently buy dollars from the black market at a highly expensive rate. Olude said unifying the exchange rate would allow easy access to forex at equal rates for all players in the economy.