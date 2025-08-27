Respite For Lookman As Atletico Ready To Rescue Striker From Atalanta Wilderness

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, may finally get a chance to continue his career elsewhere as Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, have shown interest in signing him from Italian side Atalanta. Reports from Mundo Deportivo reveal that Atletico have contacted Atalanta regarding Lookman’s transfer.

However, the two clubs have yet to agree on terms that satisfy the Italian side. Atalanta appear keen for Lookman to play outside Italy, frustrating a recent bid from local rivals Inter Milan.

The forward, who has now endured a frosty relationship with the club could find a new lease of life if he moves to La Liga. L o o k m a n ’ s agents are also exploring options in the English Premier League, holding talks with clubs such as Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester City.