Respite As Otti Rescues Aba Community Swallowed By Gully Erosion

The people of Ogbor, an Ancient Kingdom, especially the residents of the popular Ovom Street, now have good enough reason to return home and have a fresh beginning.

This as the Abia State government is addressing the gully erosion ravaging the community. Before now most of the residents have to hurriedly vacate their houses while few others lost their homes and property to the natural menace that has over the years kept the community captive and the people unable to arrest the situation while the government looked the other way.

However, all that seems to be changing for good as the government has heeded the age-long cries of the people and addressing the erosion situation headlong. This development has again waken the once dead community as the residents are moving back in their numbers to pick up the pieces of their lives.

New Telegraph gathered that Ovom Street, which connects the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to the densely populated Ndiegoro axis of Aba through Pepple’s Road and the Aba River Bridge at Ngwa Road, which also connects to Aba-Azumini-Opobo Road through Emelogu Road, is a very important connection point that has been eaten up over the years by erosion.

Declared an improvement area by the Abia State Town Planning Authorities in October 2023, residents of Ovom Street were served a vacation order and given time by the Abia State government to vacate their homes by Friday, January 12, 2024, due to the excessing flooding increase in the area.

Despite the evacuation notice the state the government put in place remedial measures to cushion the effect of the erosion and avoid total loss of the community to the ravaging natural menace.

The promise then by the government to ensure an immediate reclamation of the community was taken with a pitch of salt by the people.

This is because they have in pass been promised a reclamation of their community from the erosion but this was observed more in the breach by the government.

For most of them, it sounded more like a political statement and gimmick to win their trust and earn votes. Not wanting to be caught in the natural web that was not abetting, most of them had to relocate and abandon their ancestral home. While some of them who had no viable alternative were made refugees in their ancestral home.

Intervention

Fast forward to November 2024 when the government looked in the direction of the community as Dr Alex Otti brought in OK and JOEL Engineering Services Limited to handle the disaster zone. Relief and smiles were etched on the faces of the people as they waited in bathed breath for what the new move by Otti portends.

Engineer Anyim Anthony, Site Engineer of Ovom Road Erosion Control and a Director with OK and JOEL Engineering Services Limited, explained that when the company took over the gully erosion site, the depth of the erosion was about 15 and18 deep and at some point was about 30 metres wide, describing it as a big gully by all standard.

Anthony said that immediately the company took over in November 2024, it started with the clean up the eroded soil because it discovered that as the erosion was eroding the soil, the helpless residents converted the gully into a refuse dump site.

According to him, “It took us two weeks to excavate and remove debris already deep into the earth that might make up obstacle to decent job here.

After that, we began the real earthwork which is filling that tool us between six and eight weeks. “We got to the level where we are now but the second week of January and then began the drainage.

Because of the high volume of storm water, drainage is a critical part of this work. As you can see, we’ve done almost 40-50% of the drainage which we hope we’ll use to control the storm water that’s coming.

“From next week (That was last month) we will enter the second part of the drainage and as you can see, we’ve started excavating the second side.

However, we don’t want to hasten the excavation until some workers on the other side are free to go into it to avoid leaving it open for more erosion.”

He allayed the fears of the people regarding the flood discharging point, stressing that the channeling of storm water to the final destination, which is the Aba River, is already taken care of at the Pepple’s Road Junction.

This is as he explained, “We’re only trying to link Ovom Road to the existing sizeable drain and covert there that takes everything into the Aba River. The existing drain there would be about 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres and the one we’re doing at Ovom here is about 1.2metres by 1.2 metres.

“So, we’ve made our calculations and we’re sure that the volume of water can be contained in the twoline drain we’re making with a discharge that’s okay and can accept whatever coming.

“One line of the drain goes straight down the Aba River, terminating nowhere while the other side of the drain will terminate through the covert, and then enter to the main drain that’ll take it down the Aba River.”

Timeline

Speaking further, Anthony said that before the middle of April, the company will be through with the second phase of the drainage and then do stabilisation, stone base and asphalt before locking up the entire road.

“By the end of May, other things being equal, residents should ply this road with peace of mind. As for the buildings, they’re already secured,” he said.

Anthony also described the community people as wonderful, stressing that it is one of the best sites he has ever worked in his 25 years in the construction field, as he has had none robbery case, saying that the community people are their security.

Appreciation

Pastor Damian Okere, a resident of the area, told New Telegraph that their situation suddenly changed when Otti took their matter personal and tackled it without political talks.

He expressed delight over this while commending the governor for his decisive action and personal commitment to addressing the age-long problem of the community.

“I can’t hide my joy over what I’m seeing here. It has made me to realise what the Bible was talking about in Psalms 126, that when the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream,’’ he disclosed.

Adding, “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them.

The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad. “I think we, the people of Ovom Street, have been in exile for so long. We ran away from our homes. Some were given vacation order and were evacuated to safety and safe places.

“Honestly, despite my faith in God, I almost lost hope about this place because of unfulfilled promises in the past. I can only day huge thank you to the Governor because what he is doing here is simply an engineering magic.”

Mrs Benedict Ezeadi described the recovery of the erosion site as the biggest miracle she has witnessed while alive. This is as she lamented the sufferings that the people had endured over the years as a result of the government abandoning them to their fate. She said, “I’ve not been anywhere outside this place.

When I saw some building ahead of ours carving in and being swallowed by the gully erosion, I feel my life has ended because every day that it rains, I see our end coming close because I am sure if we lose this house here, there’s absolutely nothing left here for me.

“This is my first time of seeing a government that made a promise and did what it promised to do. It’s not just only Ovom Street that is getting attention around us. As you can see, Pepple’s Road is fully reconstructed. Gravel Road at the back of the Enyimba Hotel is already completed.

“For me, I think Governor Otti is building a new city in this OgborHill axis of Aba because things are seriously improving. Look at the Emelogu Road.

Almost everywhere here is interconnected. “It has made movement very easy as the three markets we have around here; the Good Morning Market, the Slaughter Market and the Ngwa Road Market now have serious access from Ogbor-Hill through Ovom Street, Emelogu Road, Pepple’s Road and Gravel Road. This is wonderful.”

