Respite As Isolo LCDA Chair Moves To Reconstruct Emzor Way

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Olasoju Adebayo, has taken a major step in his promise of reconstructing the dilapidated Emzor Way, Off Oshodi-Apapa Express Way.

Speaking during a recent meeting with top management staff members of corporate organizations situated on the corridor, Olasoju said he needs the cooperation of organizations on the said axis, stressing that for seamless and expedited construction, all hands must be on deck.

Olasoju said the ever-busy road will be built using HPV paving stones to withstand the test of time. The Okota/Apple Junction road has not worn out despite the volume of trailers and articulated vehicles that ply it daily.

He added that solid culverts will be erected at their entrances for the companies’ benefit. He said: “Today’s meeting is not only to inform you of the imminent development but also to seek your cooperation throughout the project.

“We’ve taken it upon ourselves to complement the efforts of our indefatigable state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by embarking on such a magnitude of project.

“The mantra upon which our administration is operating is #TowardsTheIsoloOfOurDreams and part of this dream is to ensure that our roads are in perfect condition for the pleasure of commuters and business owners hence our resolve to undertake the massive project.

“Yes, it’s a ‘Trunk B’ road but we are taking it upon ourselves to fix it owing to its importance to the day-to-day socio-economic activities in our community.”

On his part, the Council Engineer, Engr. Gbolamiga Dawodus assured that the road will be done to meet the state standard and in strict compliance with global construction standards.

He said the 6-month completion date set for the project will be adhered to. He said: “The project will be done to meet state and federal standards.

“We’ve also mapped out strategies to ensure that we don’t completely close the road while the construction is ongoing to ensure that it won’t completely affect your business.”

The representatives of the 10 companies in attendance which included Emzor Pharmaceutical, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, Vista International, A-SOT, Recare Limited, CWAY Nig. Ltd, Chellarams PLC, Eunisell, Ethylene Company, and Arcee Textiles, expressed their willingness to cooperate throughout the construction period as they thumbed up the council boss for taking the bold step.

