Respect Your Host Communities, ITTLAN Admonishes Nigerians

In order to sustain peaceful coexistence in the country, the Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, (ITTLAN) has called on Nigerians living outside their land of nativity to respect the host communities.

This call came amidst an alleged ultimatum recently issued by the Abia State Government, sacking Northerners from the Lobbanta Garke Cattle Market in Umunneochi LGA of the state and counter order by the Northerner Consensus Movement, requesting the Igbos to vacate the north within two weeks.

In a statement signed by its National Scribe, Ambassador Ndanusa Yunusa Yakubu, ITTLAN said findings showed that the Abia State Government did not send anyone doing legitimate business packing from the Market, adding that the government only clamped down on people carrying out illegal activities in the area.

Ambassador Yunusa Yakubu clarified that it is not only the northerners who resided in the area but with some other tribes.

He therefore called on Nigerians across all tribes to respect their host communities by not engaging in anything that is inimical to their staying and carrying out legitimate businesses.

He advised Nigerians to be wary of their utterances and reactions at a time like this so as to avoid any form of crisis escalation.

ITTLAN also hailed the Abi State Government for the way they handled the situation