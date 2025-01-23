Respect People’s Rights, Uphold Ethical Standards In Your Operation, Sanwo-Olu Warns Constables

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged new police constables to uphold the highest ethical standards, demonstrate professionalism in all their actions and treat every citizen with respect and care, regardless of their background.

The Governor also urged the officers never to compromise their integrity and always strive to do what is right, even in the face of adversity.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin at the passing-out parade ceremony of 10,000 Police Constables of 2022 Batch, held at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos the, Governor encouraged the officers to embrace continuous learning and professional development.

He added: “The challenges ahead will be daunting as they are numerous and demanding. You will face difficult situations that will test your resolve and character, but remember the training you have received, the values you have learned and the support you have from your colleagues and superiors, even from the government.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while addressing the graduating recruits, charged them to maintain professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to the rule of law in their service to the nation.

In his keynote speech, IGP Egbetokun emphasized the immense responsibility that comes with the uniform and badge, urging the new officers to treat citizens with empathy, particularly the vulnerable, while maintaining fairness and firmness in their duties. “Your role demands you inspire confidence in the security apparatus, demonstrating boldness, discipline, and loyalty to the force,” he stated.

The IGP reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the longstanding manpower deficit in the police force. This shows the effort by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the annual recruitment of 30,000 police constables, which is expected to enhance internal security and improve service delivery nationwide.

The new constables, having undergone a six-month rigorous training program, were lauded for their dedication and perseverance.

The IGP noted that the training incorporated modern law enforcement principles and community policing strategies, equipping the recruits to tackle the nation’s complex security challenges.

Speaking on the strategic deployment of the new constables to their states of origin, the IGP said, “This approach aligns with the community policing principles of this administration and aims to reinforce law enforcement efforts at the grassroots level.”

IGP Egbetokun expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a world-class institution. He also commended the efforts of the Federal Character Commission, the Police Service Commission, and the Senate and House Committees on Police Affairs for their support throughout the recruitment and training process.

As the new constables begin their careers, the IGP urged them to be ambassadors of professionalism, integrity, and patriotism, reminding them that their actions will significantly shape public trust in the police force.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commandant of Police College, Ikeja, CP Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola, congratulated the graduates for their resilience and commitment to the rigorous training process.

“You have imbibed the values of discipline, courage, and sacrifice that define our esteemed institution,” she said.

CP Oloruntola further admonished them to eschew corruption and uphold the principles of fundamental human rights as entrenched in the Nigerian Constitution.

In attendance at the ceremony in Ikeja were dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, senior police and military officers, traditional rulers, and family members of the graduating constables.

