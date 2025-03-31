Respect People’s Privacy, Excess Van Cautions Nigerians On Public Filming

Share

Popular Nigerian artiste, Excess Van has called on Nigerians to be more mindful of people’s privacy, especially in public spaces.

Speaking recently on the growing trend of individuals recording others without consent, he emphasized the need for kindness and respect, particularly in challenging times.

The singer noted that many people are dealing with personal struggles heightened by the current economic hardship, and the last thing they need is to be unknowingly filmed and shared on social media.

“Not everyone wants a camera in their face. People are going through a lot, and the best we can do is to be kind and respectful,” he stated.

His remarks come at a time when viral videos often spark debates, controversies, or even embarrassment for those caught on camera. While social media has made instant content sharing easier, concerns over privacy invasion and cyberbullying continue to rise.

Excess Van urged Nigerians to prioritize empathy over sensationalism, reminding them that a little consideration could go a long way in making society more humane.

