Nigerian singer, John Saviours Udomboso, known professionally as Young Jonn, has urged critics to stop undermining his talent and hard work, emphasising that it took him years to reach his current level of success.

In a recent social media post, Young John expressed his frustration with critics who have accused him of being “Monotonous.”

“If you’re not a fan of my work, leave it at that! Don’t come here and water down my years of hard work!” he wrote on his verified X handle.

READ ALSO:

The singer, who began his career as a producer in 2010, gained prominence through his affiliation with Olamide’s YBNL family.

He switched to singing after signing a recording deal with Chocolate City in 2022, releasing the hit single “Dada”, which was further boosted by a remix with Davido.

Young Jonn also thanked his loyal fans for their support, saying, “Love to the true fans that truly appreciate my work, thanks for all the support – some people are just stupid and e no go still better for their family!”