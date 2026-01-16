Respect Is Non-Negotiable, Says Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sent out a strong message as the New Year approaches, revealing that she plans to be more deliberate about the people and brands she associates with in 2026.

The actress made this known through posts shared on her Facebook page and Instagram story, where she stated that she would no longer engage with or promote individuals or organisations that show hostility or disrespect toward her, her faith, or her pastor.

“This year, I will be very intentional about the brands and individuals I choose to support. I will not associate with or promote anyone who aligns with people or platforms that are hostile or disrespectful toward me, God, or my Pastor,” she wrote, adding that respect is non-negotiable. According to her, she would not help grow any brand that fails to value, honour, or protect her as a person and professional.

She also spoke on event invitations and promotional requests, explaining that except where there is a close personal relationship, all engagements must be properly discussed with her management. “I do not make appearances casually, even for acquaintances, and certainly not without clear professional terms,” she stated.