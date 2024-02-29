‘Respect Human Rights While Discharging Your Duties’, NHRC Urges Security Agencies

The Adamawa State chapter of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has urged security agencies to protect human rights while carrying out their tasks for peaceful coexistence in the state and throughout the country.

Grace Mamza, the NHRC Adamawa Coordinator made the plea while speaking with journalists in Yola, the state capital on Thursday.

Mamza emphasized the importance of treating people with decency and respect as she encouraged parents to take good care of their children.

According to her, the commission registered 21 cases of rights violations in the state between January and February, with parental negligence being particularly prevalent due to difficulties.

She stated that the commission documented 11 examples of parental neglect throughout the evaluation period, among other breaches.

Physical abuse, right to dignity, life threats, and child trafficking were among the numerous crimes she highlighted.

The NHRC coordinator advised husbands to allow their wives to start businesses, but she also urged wives not to rely only on their husbands and to complement their spouses’ efforts.

“Men should allow their wives to do business to improve on the socioeconomic development of the family,” she advised.

Mamza also urged the people to report any violations of human rights to the commission so that full justice may be served.