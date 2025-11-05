Respect For Nigeria’s Sovereignty Remains Sacrosanct – EU

The European Union (EU) has strengthened its respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty by avoiding external pressures by pursuing ongoing collaboration with the country in areas such as peace-building, interfaith dialogue, and the protection of human rights.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, who spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during an interview with Journalists, where he made known the regional bloc’s position following US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Nigeria.

Mignot stressed that the EU’s stance is guided by its long-standing partnership with Nigeria rather than the views of other nations.

“Our position is one of solidarity with Nigeria, solidarity with victims of violence, with authorities working to protect citizens, and with the Nigerian people who overwhelmingly desire peaceful coexistence beyond ethnic and religious divides,” he said.

He affirmed that the EU and its member states fully respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and its constitutional commitment to religious neutrality.

According to him, the EU is ready to enhance its support in peace, security and defence matters, as well as through dialogue with all stakeholders, including civil society organisations and traditional and religious leaders.

Mignot said the EU would continue to implement several peacebuilding initiatives across the country to promote peaceful coexistence.

“We also support programmes on deradicalisation, demobilisation and reintegration of ex-members of non-state armed groups in the North-East,” he said.

He said the EU would remain committed to the protection of all communities, especially the minorities, with the freedom of religion and belief.

Mignot acknowledged that while Nigeria faces challenges in human rights and freedom of religion, its legal and institutional framework provides for fundamental freedoms.

“The situation is not perfect, as in any country, but there exists a constitutional basis for the protection of human rights.

“It is up to Nigerian authorities and society as a whole to uphold and strengthen this environment of peaceful coexistence,” he stated.

The ambassador stressed that the EU works closely with civil society organisations on projects promoting interfaith dialogue and good relations among religious communities.

He noted that the EU’s support is non-discriminatory, covering all victims of violence irrespective of the motives.

Mignot said the EU’s engagement with Nigeria remains steady and predictable, adding that the cooperation between both parties is not driven by what others do but by “shared interest in a stable, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria.”

Mignot disclosed that a peace, security and defence dialogue between Nigeria and the EU is expected soon as part of efforts to deepen strategic cooperation. He emphasised that the EU’s guiding principle is to help Nigeria reinforce stability and prosperity and that the country’s future “lies firmly in the hands of Nigerians themselves.” His remarks come after President Trump threatened possible action against Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian violence, urging the U.S. to cut off assistance to the country and designating Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” in a series of posts on social media.