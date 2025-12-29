Respect Federal Character Principle To Avoid Unrest, Parliamentary Staff Tell NASC

National Assembly workers operating under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), have underscored the need for adherence to Constitution as well as Federal Character Principle in appointment of secretaries in the Federal parliament.

In a letter signed by the chairman, Sabiyyi Sunday, and addressed to the NASC’s executive chairman, PASAN warned that failure to respect extant laws in that regard could trigger “industrial unrest” (strike).

Dated 22 December and acknowledged same day, the correspondence was entitled, PARLIAMENTARY STAFF NOTICE ON ADHERENCE TO FEDERAL CHARACTER PRINCIPLE IN APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIES IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.

It read thus: “We humbly draw attention to the provisions of section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, further detailed in the Federal Character Commission Act, Cap F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024, which mandates equitable representation across Nigeria’s federating units in public appointments.