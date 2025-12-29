New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Respect Federal Character…

Respect Federal Character Principle To Avoid Unrest, Parliamentary Staff Tell NASC

National Assembly workers operating under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), have underscored the need for adherence to Constitution as well as Federal Character Principle in appointment of secretaries in the Federal parliament.

In a letter signed by the chairman, Sabiyyi Sunday, and addressed to the NASC’s executive chairman, PASAN warned that failure to respect extant laws in that regard could trigger “industrial unrest” (strike).

Dated 22 December and acknowledged same day, the correspondence was entitled, PARLIAMENTARY STAFF NOTICE ON ADHERENCE TO FEDERAL CHARACTER PRINCIPLE IN APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIES IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It read thus: “We humbly draw attention to the provisions of section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, further detailed in the Federal Character Commission Act, Cap F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024, which mandates equitable representation across Nigeria’s federating units in public appointments.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Morocco Target Group Control As Zambia Face Uphill Task
Read Next

Angola Battle For Survival As Egypt Target Perfect Group Finish