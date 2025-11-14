Respect Court Judgements On Convention, Wike Group Tells PDP

The group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to respect the two court judgements stopping this weekend’s National Convention.

The group at a joint press conference on Friday at the Bar. George Turna (PDP South-South Zonal Secretary), Hon. Amah Abraham (PDP Chairman Abia) and Hon Austin Nwachukwu (Imo Chairman) noted that the Federal High Court in Abuja and the report of the six-man reconciliation committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) supported the postponement of the convention.

“We fully accept the BoT committee’s recommendations. If the other group rejects this golden opportunity for peace, we will proceed with the appeal.

“If they continue in defiance, the matter may go all the way to the Supreme Court. Eventually, the rule of law will prevail,” Turna said.

He disclosed that the group has appealed the judgment of Justice James Omotosho at the Court of Appeal, stating that once a matter is before the appellate court, all parties must maintain the status quo.

“You cannot proceed with a convention.

Furthermore, Justice Lifu’s judgment today on unlawful exclusion strengthens this. If they proceed, they will be acting in open violation of the law.

“No PDP convention can hold tomorrow or any other day, because the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary — the only officers empowered to issue notices — have already officially stated that there will be no convention anywhere in Nigeria. That is the lawful position,” he added.

Nwachukwu called for the implementation of the BoT report, which he noted did not come from the Wike group.

“It came from the BoT, the conscience of our party. We urge the leadership to quickly implement the recommendations, which will address our concerns and restore order.

“Many members are frustrated because the party is in disarray. We deserve commendation for having the courage to challenge illegality,” he said.

His Abia State counterpart, Abraham, stated that the implementation of the BoT’s recommendations will restore sanity in the party.