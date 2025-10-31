Resources Aspect Of Our Current Insecurity: What Greed, Corruption Have Cost Us

Greed and corruption, coupled with crass irresponsibility in our polity and governance, lie at the very root of the insecurity ravaging Nigeria today.

The mismanagement of our natural and human resources has created a toxic breeding ground for discontent, unemployment, and violence. Every resource meant for the common good has been hijacked by a corrupt elite class, turning what should have been a national blessing into a collective curse.

The consequences are already visible: hunger in the midst of abundance, poverty amid plenty, and insecurity where peace should reign. Our forests have become hideouts for bandits; our farmlands, battlegrounds; and our mineral-rich regions, theatres of conflict.

Instead of uniting us, our resources have become instruments of division and bloodshed. If this downward spiral continues unchecked, Nigeria risks sliding toward the tragic model of Congo — a nation perpetually bleeding from the wounds of its own riches.

The Resource–Insecurity Nexus:

At the heart of Nigeria’s insecurity lies the competition for control of resources — oil, gold, agricultural land, and political access to state coffers. Greed drives politicians and power brokers to exploit every resource-rich area without accountability or fair compensation to host communities.

This pattern of exploitation fuels anger, militancy, and violent agitation. In the Niger Delta, decades of environmental degradation and neglect turned peaceful citizens into militants demanding justice. In the North, neglect of agriculture, poor education, and unemployment created fertile ground for insurgency.

In the Middle Belt, competition for land and grazing resources has spiralled into ethnic conflict. Each region’s crisis has a resource story behind it — the misuse, theft, or misallocation of wealth that could have lifted millions out of poverty.

The true Cost of Corruption:

Corruption has cost Nigeria not only money but also peace, dignity, and human lives. Funds meant for defence are looted, leaving our security forces ill-equipped. Money budgeted for roads and power disappears into private pockets, creating infrastructural decay that limits job creation. Even social investment programmes have become political tools rather than platforms for empowerment.

Every act of corruption deepens insecurity because it destroys trust — trust in government, in institutions, and in the fairness of the system. When the youth see corrupt individuals rewarded with political appointments while honest citizens struggle to survive, frustration festers and rebellion takes root. This moral decay is the unseen weapon that fuels crime, insurgency, and kidnapping.

The Governance Failure:

Governance in Nigeria has been largely transactional rather than transformational. Public office is viewed as an opportunity for personal enrichment, not public service. Our leaders have perfected the art of sharing the national cake instead of baking a bigger one. The result is that every election becomes a do-or-die affair — not a contest of ideas but of access to resources.

This same attitude trickles down to the local level, where community funds, constituency projects, and even palliative reliefs are siphoned off. The people are left to grapple with hunger, insecurity, and despair while the political class grows richer and more insulated.

The Clock to Congo:

The warning signs are clear: Nigeria is drifting dangerously close to the “Congo syndrome” — a nation endowed with vast mineral and human resources but consumed by greed, warlordism, and chaos.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remains one of the richest nations on earth in natural resources, yet its people are among the poorest. This is the result of systemic corruption, external manipulation, and internal greed — a mirror image of what Nigeria is becoming.

If we continue to mismanage our oil, gas, minerals, and agricultural wealth without building inclusive structures, the centre will no longer hold. Ethnic militias, regional self-help groups, and bandit gangs will fill the vacuum of failed governance. It is not a prophecy of doom — it is the logical outcome of greed and corruption left unchecked.

The Way Forward:

To save Nigeria from collapse, we must urgently reform our resource management and governance structures. Transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of national wealth must become non-negotiable. The Federal Government must decentralise development by allowing states and local governments to take ownership of their resources while remitting a fair share to the centre.

Furthermore, security funding must be subjected to independent audit and forensic oversight. It is unacceptable that billions are budgeted for defence annually while insecurity worsens.

The fight against corruption must transcend party lines — it must be institutional, not selective. We must also revive civic education and moral instruction. A society that glorifies thieves and mocks integrity will never know peace.