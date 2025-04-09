Resource Persons From US, South Africa Boost Global Scope Of AMIAF 2025

Share

As the countdown to the 4th ArtMiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) continues, more participants have been announced for the event, which focuses the economics of art.

From South Africa, Europe and the US, resource persons are joining artists of diverse backgrounds around the world to converge on Lagos to experience how art economy affects other aspects of human endeavours.

After Founder/CEO of AMIAF, Miabo Enyadike, formally unveiled ‘Artconomy’ – Redefining the Global Art Experience’ as the theme of the 2025 edition, few weeks ago, additional participants emerged recently.

Holding from April 29 to May 1, at Admiralty Conference Centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos, AMIAF 2025, according to Miabo, will bring together artists, collectors, curators, and industry leaders to explore the evolving relationship between art, commerce, and technology in today’s interconnected world.

Boosting the global gathering in Lagos is Guangzhen Zhou, an artist, educator, writer, curator and visiting Professor to many Universities.

Miabo described Zhou as originally from Shanghai, China, but based in California, U.S, whose over 30 years career has made him an influential figure in the global ceramics community.

Zhou will be a key figure as a resource persons during the three-day 4th edition of AMIAF, which features workshops, conference among others events.

“At AMIAF 2025, Zhou will deliver a special lecture on the intersection of ceramics, culture, and the global art economy,” Miabo assured.

From 2014-2020, Zhou served on the council of the International Academy of Ceramics (IAC), representing China. Inspired by UNESCO’s cultural initiatives, he has traveled to over 70 countries, documenting world ceramic heritage.

He also served as China’s representative on the IAC Council (2014- 2020), earning him Goodwill Ambassador of the council in 2024. Curated by Yusuf Durodola, AMIAF 2025 will be expanding its global reach with the participation of Sibongile Nsuza MD from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Miabo said Nsuza will lead the Art Therapy Session, engaging with festival attendees and Artists alike, “teaching us how to apply art to holistic health.”

Based in Johannesburg, Gauteng, Dr. Nsuza earned her MBChB from Medunsa (1999) and launched her private medical practice in 2003 after working with the Department of Health.

But her impact doesn’t stop at healthcare—she’s also the visionary behind Manzuza Entertainment, dedicated to helping artists build sustainable careers in the creative industry.

Her Mission is bridging the gap between art and business, ensuring artists achieve long-term financial success.

Her expertise focuses Healthcare, entrepreneurship, artist management and community development. Interestingly, perhaps, unprecedented too, the 2025 edition has more female artists showing compared to the previous years.

Across genres and medium, the 4th edition of AMIAF will feature works of BallI Audi, Faith Omole, TreasureUforo Udoikpong, Caroline Useh, Adedoyin Adelani, Omovo Ayoola and Djakou Kassi Nathalie, among about 30 exhibiting artists.

“These female artists are changing the way we view art..One ‘Art Concept’ at a time,” Miabo stated while presenting the artists.

“We are proud and grateful to show and support what they are about at this year’s AMIAF ‘Artconomy’ where they will be Redefining the Global Art Experience.”

Supported by partners such as “Multichoice Nigeria, JCDecaux, Moët Hennessy Nigeria and CASK, AMIAF 2025 features Over 100 participants, including masters, mid-career and emerging artists.

The list includes master printmaker, Bruce Onobrakpeya; textile artist, Nike Okundaye; renowned art scholar and prolific painter, Kolade Oshinowo; cubist, Duke Asidere, among 70 established artists.

Strengthening the list are artists selected for the AMIAF slots category, a section dedicated to encourage emerging talents. For the 2025 edition, there are AMIAF Slots 2 for High Institutions and AMIAF Slots 1 for 8 to 15 years old participants, with each category contributing 18 and 22 exhibiting artists, respectively.

“AMIAF 2025 will create a dynamic space for emerging and established artists to showcase their work, connect with global buyers, and explore cuttingedge trends such as NFTs, digital art monetization, and AI-powered creativity,” Miabo stated earlier when she announced the theme.

“The festival will also spotlight how African artists can leverage technology to gain international visibility and financial sustainability.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

