Resolving Unorganised, Transportation System

For nearly four decades, the Federal Capital Territory has been running an archaic transportation system that has exposed residents to avoidable inconveniences and danger to lives and property. But all that is about to change for the better, CALEB ONWE reports

Over the years, residents of Abuja have yearned for an organised transportation system through which they can commute conveniently and safely to different parts of the city.

As Nigeria’s seat of power, residents craved for a commuting system that will not only satisfy the needs of all classes of people , but also conforms with global standards.

Successive administrations in the Federal Capital Territory, had made efforts geared towards addressing the glaring deficiencies, but achieving the desired results appear to have been elusive.

In July 2024, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Minister inaugurated the construction of three modern bus and taxi terminals, one each in Kugbo, Mabushi and the Central Area.

The construction of the new motor parks was in furtherance of reorganising the transportation system in such a way that addresses the menace of multiple illegal and unorganized motor parks that have sprung up almost in all corners of Abuja.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Nyesom Wike, had at various fora expressed his intentions to recalibrate the transportation system to meet global standards.

Even before the inauguration of these projects, he had demonstrated his desire and commitment to changing the status quo and ending the menace of ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicates who exploit the loopholes in the system.

Motor parks

Inside Abuja learnt that once the modern bus terminals are completed and inaugurated, all the roadside and illegal motor parks would be shut down. The new motor parks would also result in the creation of thousands of jobs for the teeming population of the unemployed in Abuja.

Inside Abuja learnt that while still under construction, the parks have already employed over three thousand workers.

Mr Rasheed Sholadoye, the site Manager, Planet Projects, the company executing the projects, said that the 3,000 workers comprising both skilled, unskilled artisans and security personnel have been employed for the projects.

Sholadoye explained that part of the conditions in the contract was for the company to employ residents of the city in the execution of the projects. “FCT residents have enjoyed enormously from this project. We have employed a whole lot of them.

You know it’s a construction site and certain workers will be needed at certain stages of the construction. “It’s difficult to give you an exact number but more than 3,000 residents have been engaged and more will be employed as the work progresses,” he said.

Employee voices

Some of the workers at the sites, have lauded the initiative and expressed their appreciation to the minister for putting food on their tables. One of them, a 29-year-old welder, Mr Happiness John – son, who lives in Kubwa, said the project has provided him with a stable job.

Johnson, who thanked Wike for mandating the contractor to employ residents, said that the steady means of income has significantly improved his standard of living.

On her part, a 31-year-old mother of four, Mrs Abigail Daniel, a cleaner at the Mabushi terminal, expressed optimism for a brighter future as a worker in the facility.

Daniel said she was working as a house help but lost the job when her employer travelled out of the country. “Life was difficult for me and my children until I got this job. I am grateful to the FCT minister for making this happen for me,” she said.

