Resolving APC’s progressive retrogression

Addressing the closing session of the 2023 cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, President Bola Tinubu enjoined members of the cabinet not to “be afraid to make decisions, but don’t be antagonistic of your supervisor. If they are wrong, debate it. I stand before you and I’ve claimed on several occasions and I’m saying today again as the president, I can make mistakes, point it out to me I would resolve that conflict, that error, perfection is only that of God Almighty. But you are there to help me succeed. I must achieve success by all means necessary.”

As loyal members of the APC, and above all, as patriotic Nigerians, we are all here to make the President and Nigerian governments at all levels succeed. Being the father of the nation and the leader of the APC, President Tinubu is the supervisor in chief, and we will not antagonise him. We acknowledge the courage of the President to take all the necessary decisions.

But like he enjoined members of his cabinet to debate wrong decisions of their supervisors, it is our hope that he will have the large heart to listen to us when we draw his attention to priority decisions he should be taking, not even mistakes, or perceived mistakes coming from his decisions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our objective of drawing his attention to prioritise decisions regarding certain issues is to help him to ‘succeed by all means necessary’.

First, the biggest problem many APC leaders have with Tinubu’s government is inaccessibility. Perhaps, partly because of the challenge of managing pressure from people seeking political appointments in government, the assumption is that everybody seeking to meet the President or people around him will be lobbying for appointment. Although that could be true in many cases, such reality shouldn’t produce indiscriminate barricades. Recognising that problems of accessibility are common to all leaders, being committed to building a progressive party, which should ideally be mass based capable of winning public support, requires leaders to be accessible.

Ordinarily, being political leaders produced by a party, in our case, APC, the requirement of influencing decisions of governments and leaders could be achieved through meetings of organs of the party. With organs of the APC frozen, party leaders are left with very little options but to seek an audience with elected leaders in government, including President Tinubu. Recalling all the internal contests within the APC since 2019, which borders on expanding the democratic scope within the party, largely due to inability of organs of the party to meet as required by the constitution, many party leaders expected that under the leadership of President Tinubu the problems will be resolved. With party organs still frozen, even after replacing Sen. Abdullahi Adamu with Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman, and now combined with inaccessible access to the President, possibility of influencing decisions of government will be remote.

Ability to influence decisions of government and elected representatives provides the main attraction for democracy. Part of the assumption is that democracy is founded on the logic that political parties should have manifestos. Prior to 2015, the major political frustration of citizens is that virtually all our parties have manifestos that exist only in the archives of INEC. Processes of merger negotiations of our old legacy parties stimulated strong internal debates and consultations about the manifesto of the APC between 2012 and 2013.

Lukman writes from Kaduna