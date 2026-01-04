Resolutions To Consider This New Year

It is another year to try again. A new beginning to start looking out for lasting well-being routines and resolutions that can help keep you stress-free throughout the year.

We advise you to pick one resolution at a time, so you don’t get overwhelmed. It is always better to pick routines that are natural and less expensive to maintain.

This is why we chose the few below to help you make a head way.

Reduce sugary drinks, drink enough water

It has been said at many health seminars that sugary drinks are killer of good health.

Make conscious efforts to reduce and let them go. Drinking enough water is top on this list because it is very healthy. Aside working miracles for your outer beauty, drinking enough water cleanses your internal organs.

Make a resolution to ask yourself daily, ‘how many cups of water have I taken today? Sometimes, the slight headaches you feel are signs that your body needs water and not painkillers.

Organic skin products:

If you must use organic skincare products, at least, make sure you are familiar with the ingredients used to make them.

Many have damaged their skin in the quest to get a glowing skin. More so, do not follow the bandwagon. Just because it works for sister Nkechi does not mean it will work for your skin.

Let a Dermatologist help you make decisions on your skin.

Wash your natural hair regularly

Hair experts have continued to emphasise the power of a clean and nourished scalp and one of the most effective ways to grow healthy hair. Don’t just hide them under those super expensive wigs. Treat your hair kindly.

Make fruits and vegetables your friend

Just like water, fruits and vegetables are like tonics that restore and maintain good health. When you eat good amount of vegetables and fruits, you don’t only keep doctors away, you naturally maintain healthy and beautiful skin.

Visit the Dentist

We often ignore or forget the oral routine. Remember that your teeth are part of your beautiful smile. Visiting the Dentist regularly can help with ways to improve the way the teeth look and total oral care.

Add healthy nuts to diet

For glowing skin, nuts like Almonds, Walnuts, Brazil Nuts, and Cashews are excellent due to their Vitamin E, Omega-3s, Zinc, and Selenium, which hydrate, protect from UV damage, reduce inflammation, and support collagen for elasticity and repair, leading to softer, clearer, and more radiant skin.

Workout/ exercise

This year, make a resolution to work out at least, once a week. Exercise is vital in easing stress. And various skin-related issues arise when a person is stressed maximally.

When you exercise regularly, you reduce stress to the barest minimum and the effect of this on the skin is that some troubling skin conditions induced by stress will show some improvement too.

Skin conditions that can improve when stress is reduced include Eczema and Acne.

Toned body gives glowing look on skin. Regular exercise helps tone muscles and eliminates Cellulites, giving a much radiant and smoother looking skin.