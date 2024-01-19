Resistant ‘Steve’ Mosquito Threatens Malaria Fight In Nigeria, Other African Countries – WHO

A new species of mosquito, the Anopheles Stephensi mosquito, shortened by some entomologists to “Steve”, is driving up malaria infections in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO has said that the “Steve” mosquito has so far been detected in seven African countries including Nigeria.

The mosquito, which originated in South Asia, was first detected in Djibouti in 2012. Since then, malaria rates in the country have grown exponentially.

The new species has since spread to Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

Unlike other mosquitoes that breed in rivers and swamps, “Steve” is known to be an urban breeder that thrives in dry areas.

It only needs a bit of moisture, like water trapped in containers, tyres and gutters to survive. The species also bites outdoors during the day and is immune to commonly used pesticides.

“It’s a threat in urban settings, it’s a threat to our strategies in place now because we’re mostly using indoor strategies. It’s also difficult to detect and is very resistant. It stays in very harsh climates and is very difficult to eliminate from an environment,” said Dr Dorothy Achu, the WHO lead for tropical diseases in Africa.

Malaria is a major public health concern in Nigeria, with an estimated 68 million cases and 194,000 deaths due to the disease in 2021. Nigeria has the highest burden of malaria globally, accounting for nearly 27 per cent of the global malaria burden.-