Resist Land Grabbing, Olubadan Designate, Ladoja, Warns Traditional Rulers

The Olubadan designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, has urged traditional rulers in Ibadanland to resist land grabbing, saying it is capable of tarnishing the image of the Advisory Council and Ibadanland.

Speaking on behalf of the Olubadan designate, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Amidu Salawudeen Ajibade while receiving the Royal Highnesses in Ibadanland at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Monday, urged the sons, daughters and residents of Ibadanland to continue to pray for peaceful co- existence, unity, progress and development of Ibadanland.

He said: “You must realize that anywhere you are, you are representing the Olubadan of Ibadanland, his Advisory Council and Ibadanland at large.

“Consequently, you must monitor the Mogajis and Baales under you to protect the dignity and integrity of Ibadanland.”

The Alakinyele of Akinyele Oba James Odeniran said they were at the palace to register their condolences on the passing of Oba Olakulehin and to pledge their allegiance to the in- coming Olubadan of Ibadanland.