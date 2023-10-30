Resignation Of Six LG Chairmen, Others Will Not Weaken PDP – Chieftains

Two chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Boniface Igwe, and Emmanuel Ukah, on Monday said the resignation of six local government chairmen of the party in the state and other leaders would not jolt the party into crisis.

The chieftains who are from the Ivo Local Government Area of the state, stated this in a separate press briefing with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

They noted that the party chairmen exercised the rights granted them by the country’s Constitution which provided for freedom of association.

Igwe, a loyalist IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, the PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 election in the state maintained that the party was not losing any sleep following the resignation of the chairmen and other bigwigs of the party.

According to him, the affected chairmen were known to have allegedly worked against the party’s interest during the 2023 election hence their resignations did not come as a surprise to the party.

“Well, I don’t think that the news is a surprise because the concerned chairmen were known not to have worked for our party during the last general election and as such we are not losing any sleep over this so-called resignation.

” They only confirmed what we already knew by formally tendering their resignations as party chairmen in their respective LGAs, and the party has moved on.

“We are committed in the pursuit to recover through the courts our stolen mandate freely given to the party by the Ebonyi electorate who came out in large numbers to vote AnyiChuks as their governor.

” So, this issue of resignation and planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a mere distraction and as a party, we will not fall for it; we are focused on reclaiming our mandate and it’s a commitment we owe our people,” Igwe said.

Igwe described Odii as a selfless politician and leader who used his resources to positively affect the lives of the citizens of the state in many ways.

He explained that the show of support and solidarity displayed by the people to the governorship candidate showed their belief in his pedigree and antecedence as a selfless leader.

“As a private citizen, Odii has used his wealth and resources to lift many poor and downtrodden citizens of the state from poverty through economic empowerment.

“Odii is a man who wants Ebonyi youths to lead a good life; Odii through his foundation, Ebele-AnyiChuks Foundation has empowered many youths including women,” he added.

Speaking, Uka, Campaign Director of AnyiChuks Campaign Council in Ivo LGA explained that the resignations of the six PDP LGA chairman would not in any way affect the fortunes of the party in the state.

He particularly noted that the resignation of Mr Michael Chukwu, PDP chairman in Ivo, and Reps Livinus Makwe, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency would not affect the party in the area and Ebonyi in general.

He said: “Concerning the resignation and defection of Mr Livinus Makwe from our party, it will not affect the party in Ivo and in Ebonyi, the reason is that their spirit is not in PDP only their flesh.

“So, they have succeeded by moving their flesh to where their spirits are and it doesn’t affect the progress of PDP nor will it affect the chances of the party in winning a free and fair election in the state.

” It doesn’t affect us in any way from doing what we wish as a party to do. So, we wish them well wherever they find themselves, all we know is that PDP is a movement no one can stop.”

Uka further charged members of the party in Ivo and Ebonyi in general to remain steadfast and supportive of the party assuring that PDP would emerge victorious in the disputed governorship election pending in the Appeal Court.