January 25, 2026
Resignation: My Actions Don’t Mean Harbouring Grudges Against Anybody – Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has stated that his decision to align with a new political platform is driven solely by a mission to prioritize the “Kano Agenda” over personal or group interests.

The statement was issued on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf said:

“To those of us who have defected from the NNPP, the allies we are joining, and even those who feel we have abandoned them, let us work together for the sustainable development of our state.”

He made the remarks during a Motorcycle Empowerment Programme for social media influencers from all 44 local government areas of the state, held at Government House, Kano, on Saturday.

The governor clarified that he harbours no ill will toward anyone, emphasizing that his focus remains on the development of Kano State and the welfare of its citizens.

“My intentions are purely focused on the development of Kano and the well-being of its people,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also declared that the era of disrespectful statements against societal leaders is over. He stressed that his administration would no longer tolerate or promote insults but would instead advocate unity, mutual respect, and economic prosperity.

He highlighted recent collaborations on Kano’s economic and political development, noting that these efforts are already yielding positive results, particularly the renewed partnership between the state government and the Nigeria Police Force in curbing crime.

On the 2027 general elections, Governor Yusuf remarked:

“People have already started discussing who will be the Governor of Kano State in 2027. To me, only God decides. However, I will continue to focus on developmental projects for the betterment of our people.”

He further assured that he would wholeheartedly accept whoever God eventually bestows with the leadership of the state.

The governor also appealed to social media influencers to use their platforms responsibly by promoting the true image of Islam, which emphasizes unity, humility, and peace.

