Resignation: Another APC Chieftain Commends Diri

As more politicians resign from the once dominant party in Bayelsa State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Comrade Kenelayefa Stevens, has described Governor Douye Diri’s resignation as a welcome development.

This was, as he described as unfounded and misleading, the claims by the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Naben, that APC will implode due to recent defections in the state.

He said that the party at the state remains confident in the leadership of President Tinubu and the party’s national executive.

Recall that Yekini Nabena, the former National Publicity Secretary of APC, had claimed in an interview recently that the party will implode due to recent defections at the State and National levels.

Nabena also had made remarks about the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the evolving dynamics within the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC, particularly in light of Governor Douye Diri’s possible defection to the party.

But reacting in a statement on Monday, Comrade Kenelayefa Stevens, dismissed the concerns expressed by Yekini Nabena, describing it as serious, unfounded and misleading.

He also described Governor Diri’s possible defection as a welcome development, “adding, “we remain confident in the leadership of President Tinubu and our party’s national executives.

Comrade Kenelayefa Stevens also assured that the APC remains robust, inclusive, and forward-looking, adding that “no amount of fear-mongering or self-serving commentary will derail the progress we are making.

He assured:” Politics is, and always will be, a game of numbers. Governor Diri’s possible defection is a strategic gain. One that strengthens our party’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Contrary to Mr Nabena’s fears, Governor Diri has proven himself to be a unifier, an inclusive leader committed to working with all stakeholders for the collective good.

“A quality that has endeared him to many across the state. His possible arrival will be met with enthusiasm by the majority of our party faithful, as it will open new avenues for electoral success both at the state and national.

“I challenge Mr Nabena to publish his polling unit results from 2015 to date. Let the facts speak to his commitment, or lack thereof, to the APC. Politics is not a platform for empty rhetoric; it is a results-driven endeavour. And in this regard, Mr Nabena has consistently underperformed.

“It is no longer secret that Mr Nabena operates as a proxy for some APC Bigwigs in the state.

“His recent comments are clearly part of a calculated effort to preserve the waning influence of his principal, driven by fears that Governor Diri’s entry into APC may shift the balance of power.

“Now, to address the claim that the APC does not need defecting governors, such a statement betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of political strategy.

“It is also worth emphasising the competence of our current National Chairman. His administrative prowess and ability to harmonise diverse interests within the party have been evident since his emergence.

“Under his stewardship, the APC is not only stable but also poised for continued victories.”