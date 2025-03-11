Resign Within 24 Hours Or Be Impeached, Rivers APC Tells Fubara

Share

The political crisis rocking Rivers State took a new turn yesterday as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to resign or face impeachment.

Rivers APC chairman, Tony Okocha – who made the call while reacting to Fubara’s invitation to the 27 Pro-Wike lawmakers at Government House, Port Harcourt, for a breakfast meeting – described the invite as a Greek gift.

Okocha claimed that the governor had disrespected President Ahmed Tinubu after his intervention when the crisis started in 2023 and even abused court judgments with impunity.

His words: “The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek gift. The Supreme Court judgment is final. There is nothing anybody can do about it. The only option available to the governor now is for him to resign or be impeached.

“My response to the Greek gift the governor is attempting to extend to the 27 lawmakers is: it is not within the ambits of the law and it is already belated. “It is stupidity that made nab (small specie of bird) to challenge his chi (god), to a fight.

We have always told the governor that if he brings insect-infested firewood to his house, he has literally invited lizards to a feast.”

