‘Resign Or Get Ousted’, Kano Gov Warns Commissioners

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, issued a strong warning to members of his cabinet, urging any commissioner unwilling to fully commit to his administration’s goals to tender their resignation voluntarily before being relieved of their duties.

Governor Yusuf’s warning follows the recent resignation of his Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, who controversially stood as surety for a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu—an action that contravenes the state government’s strict anti-drug policy.

While delivering his opening remarks at the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Yusuf issued a strong warning, stating that he would no longer tolerate any form of sabotage or deceit capable of compromising the government’s integrity.

Displeased with the circumstances surrounding the resignation of his Transportation Commissioner, the Governor revealed he has instructed the Secretary of the State Government, Umar Farouk, to prepare a resignation form for any commissioner unwilling to fully commit to the administration’s values.

“Yesterday, the 5th of August, 2025, I received the report of the Investigation Committee on the case of one of our commissioners, specifically the Commissioner of Transportation, who was involved in the bailout of one of the most notorious drug barons that was declared wanted several months ago by the security agencies.

He added, “I must say that it is an unfortunate incident that warranted the state government to set up a very powerful committee to unravel the mysteries surrounding this unfortunate act of the Honourable Commissioner. I am happy to say that the committee did an excellent job and presented the report yesterday.

“The report was received by me, where I promised to look into it thoroughly and ensure that justice is done in whichever way.

“At the end of the day, the Commissioner concerned tendered his resignation letter, which I accepted there and then. I therefore wish to call on all other members of this Council to be very, very careful.

“You were selected based on merit, and I keep reminding you, you took an oath with the Holy Quran that you will discharge your responsibilities with all honesty. I therefore call on you to be more careful in whatever you do.

The governor further stated, “On this note, I also want to say that the state government will no longer condone any act of sabotage or dishonesty, directly or indirectly. We were selected by the good people of the state because they have confidence in us.

“As the head of the administration, I will no longer condone any act that will undermine the integrity or otherwise of this government.

“I want to reiterate again that anybody who is not ready to work with us, who is not ready to serve the good people of the state in whichever position, let him honourably resign before I act on that. Anybody who is not ready to work with us should please resign honourably and go their way.

“As of today, there will be changes. You will see changes from me. I have already directed the SSG to draft a form so that anyone who feels that he is not comfortable with us, please, please tender your resignation as is required. This is what I just want to tell you.

“For those that I have been supporting, I want to extend my appreciation and that of the good people of the state. And I want to urge you and to encourage you to do more. Sacrifice yourself for the benefit of our state,” he said.