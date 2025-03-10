New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
Resign Or Face Impeachment, Okocha Tells Fubara

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has called on the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to resign or face impeachment.

Okocha made this remark at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, describing the invitation of the 27 lawmakers to a meeting by Fubara as a Greek gift.

According to Okocha Fubara, every standard has disrespected President Bola Tinubu and abused the rule of law.

He said, “The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek Gift. The Supreme Court Judgement is final.

“There is nothing anybody can do about it. The only option available to the governor now is for him to resign or be impeached.”

