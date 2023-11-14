Resign Now, Your Appointment Is Political, Gov. Ahmed To LG Secretaries

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has directed civil servants appointed as Local Government Secretaries to resign as their appointment is political.

He gave the directives on Monday during a meeting with Local Government Sole Administrators and their Secretaries across the State.

Governor Aliyu, however, said the controversy surrounding the position of Local Government Secretaries was now over as the law categorised them among political office holders.

He said, “It is now clear that you are occupying political offices, therefore, if you are a civil servant make sure you resign. We believe in the rule of law and will not accept any situation where people will flout the law”.

He also directed the Local Government Sole Administrators to ensure regular security meetings with the relevant stakeholders in order to check banditry and other crimes in the State.

” Securing our community is not only the responsibility of governments but the responsibility of all of us.”

Further charged the Sole Administrators to carry everyone along on security issues to achieve maximum success.

The Governor further charged them to be vigilant and report any suspicious character to relevant authorities for necessary action.

Also stressed the need for effective surveillance and intelligence gathering in the rural areas as a means of tackling insecurity in the State.

He further assured the readiness of his administration to fight banditry and other criminal activities in the State.

He thanked the people of the State for their maximum support to his administration and urged them to maintain the tempo.