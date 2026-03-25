The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has asked his appointees seeking to contest any political office to leave his Government.

The Governor directed them to resign their appointments in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

The directive was conveyed in an official circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, emphasising the need for strict compliance with laws governing the conduct of public officers.

The circular stated that the decision is in accordance with Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which regulates the participation of public office holders in partisan political activities.

It added that the measure is aimed at upholding neutrality, accountability, and integrity within the public service, while ensuring a level playing ground for all aspirants.

According to the circular, political appointees who intend to contest in the forthcoming elections are required to resign or retire, as applicable, on or before Tuesday, 31st March, 2026.

All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have been directed to give the circular the widest publicity and ensure full compliance.