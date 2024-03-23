Resign Now For Sake Of Intergrity, Lagos LP Chairman Tells Abure

In a bid to maintain decorum and integrity, the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Rasheed Bamishe has advised the National Chairman, Julius Abure to step down.

Bamsihe who spoke at the party secretariat in Lagos said Abure should put the party’s interests first and the Caretaker National Chairman should be chosen to organise State Congresses before calling the National Convention.

He urged the party’s Board of Trustees members, National Working Committee, and other pertinent parties to stop Abure from organising his planned National Convention on March 27, 2024.

“We urge Barrister Abure to leave the Party now because the litany of corrupt cases against him has done collateral damage to the image of the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party which was formed by the founding fathers to be a beckon of hope for millions of Nigerians is gradually being destroyed by Barrister Abure and this should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Although Bamishe acknowledged Abure’s freedom to form and run his political party, he said the Labour Party cannot continue to operate as a one-man operation because it is a democratic organisation. He asserted that the National Chairman of the Labour Party has been publicly humiliated and embarrassed by accusations of dishonesty, fraud, and signature falsification.