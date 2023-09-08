Resign From Politics, You’re A Disappointment To PDP, Ortom’s Loyalist Tells Atiku

…Confident of Benue PDP’s victory at Guber tribunal judgement

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner of Information and Culture in Samuel Ortom’s administration in Benue State, Hon. Michael Inalegwu has applauded the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that ruled in favour of President Bola Tinubu as he advised former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to honourably bow out of politics, saying he is a disappointment to the PDP.

Besides, the former Commissioner opined that Atiku may be making a wild goose chase in his other move to challenge the verdict of the PEPT judgement at the Apex Court as he stoutly put it to him that the majority of PDP supporters will not back him in the struggle.

Ortom was one of the G-5 governors who worked against the presidential bid of Atiku who vowed that he “cannot support a Fulani man to win election and kill his people”.

Hon. Inalegwu who spoke to New Telegraph in Makurdi, the state capital said Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu jointly masterminded the misfortunes confronting the party today.

He said if Atiku and Ayu had listened to Ortom and other governors especially the G-5 on their firm stands for Southern presidency, the problem of the party wouldn’t have degenerated to the level it is now.

“Atiku caused the whole problem the PDP is facing today. If he and Iyorchia Ayu had listened to Ortom and other governors who said that the presidency is not for the North again, but because of his (Atiku’s) greediness, he stuck to it and fought to the last level and disgraced himself.

“I want him to honourably resign from politics and apologize to Nigerians and the PDP because he is the architect of our (PDP’s) misfortunes.

“If Atiku goes to the Supreme Court, the majority of us in the PDP will not support him because he has disgraced the PDP as a party. He should hand off anything politics. Even if any Southerner comes out to run with Tinubu, we are okay.

“The principle of equity means that allow another person to have what belongs to them. It is not the turn of the North to produce a president. Buhari was there for eight years and Atiku cannot struggle to be there for another eight years, it must go to the South, and after eight years it can go to the North at that time he can come out and contest if he wants to remain in politics in perpetuity”.

Hon. Inalegwu who expressed optimism that the PDP would coast to victory in the expected judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) in the state, described the 100 days in office of the Governor Alia administration s a ‘mess’.

“He was basically facing the probe and chasing shadows. His 100 days are a mess. When he came, the entire Catholic community voted for him, but today everybody is not happy. But I want to tell him that having failed in 100 days, he should put his axe together and come up with proper governance”.