Residents Worry As Refuse Dumps Take Over Nyanya-Karshi Road

The Nyanya-Karshi Road, once a vital artery connecting Abuja to its satellite communities, has in recent months degenerated into a corridor of smelly waste, CALEB ONWE reports

For the residents of the NyanyaKarshi axis on the outskirts of Abuja, daily commutes are no longer just about navigating traffic. Now, it’s about dodging mounds of festering refuse, choking smells, and the growing fear of a looming health crisis. More worries stem from the fact that the growing heaps of refuse are gradually swallowing the glory of the intervention provided by the FCT Administration.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, recently heeded the calls of the residents and rehabilitated the road, saving commuters from several hours of daily traffic stress , usually caused by multiple pot holes that hitherto dotted the length and breadth of the road. The Nyanya-Karshi road, once a vital artery connecting Abuja to its burgeoning satellite communities, has in recent months been transformed into a corridor of waste.

Piles of uncollected garbage, ranging from household waste to commercial refuse, line the shoulders of the road—sometimes spilling onto the tarmac itself, disrupting traffic and endangering lives. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the heaps of refuse have unfortunately eaten deep into one lane of the double carriage way, especially at Karu, and Kurudu.

Growing crisis

A worried resident of Kurudu, Emmanuel Adebiyi expressed disgust that the dumpsites were allowed to take over the major roads. Adebiyi who accused residents living along the road of abusing the environment with reckless dumping of stinky wastes on the road, also alleged that the government officials who were supposed to be checking the growing menace, have all gone to sleep.

Residents said that the refuse problem along the road began subtly. According to them, it started with a few scattered dumpsites on the roadside which slowly expanded as more residents and traders used the area as an unofficial dumpsite. Inside Abuja gathered that over time, with no regular waste evacuation by the relevant authorities, the heaps grew into mountains.Today, the consequences are impossible to ignore.

Motorists complain of reduced visibility and road space. Pedestrians weave through refuse, risking contact with broken glass, rusted metals, and decomposing organic waste. It was learnt that during rains, the situation worsens as water carries the waste across the road, creating puddles of sewage and increasing the stench.

Ismailia Sanusi, a commercial tricycle operator in Kpeygi, one of the communities along the road axis noted that people are seen both day and night dumping refuse on the road without any consequences. Sanusi also stated that people around the area are panicking because heavy rains could move heap of refuse between Kpeygi and Kurudu to block the water culverts there.

Health and safety concerns

Madam Hajara Belo, who claimed to be a public health expert, said that apart from the illegal dumpsites posing dangers to motorists, it is a public health concern. She said that the environmental impact is matched only by the looming public health risks. According to her, a visit to major health centres around the axis had shown that public health was at a serious risk. Bello also noted there has been reportedly a spike in cases of cholera, dysentery, and skin infections—ailments commonly associated with poor sanitation.

Another health expert, Dr. Ezra Dunia has warned that the combination of refuse accumulation and blocked drainage systems is a “time bomb.” “Rats, flies, and mosquitoes breed in these conditions. These are vectors for diseases. If we don’t act fast, an epidemic is not just possible—it’s likely.”

Government’s response

When contacted, Engr. Osilama Braimah, the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) said that environmental sanitation at satellite towns was not within the mandate of his agency. Braimah referred every inquiry on the growing refuse dumpsites along the Nyanya-Karshi road to the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD) of FCTA. Inside Abuja, thereafter contacted the Coordinator, STDD, Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu who noted that “ the current deplorable state of Nyanya -Karshi road and some other critical sites across the FCT Satellite Towns is as a result of the exit of the cleaning contractors from their respective sites following the expiry of their 3 years (April 2022 to April, 2025) cleaning contracts with the FCTA.

“Accordingly, STDD did notify the Honourable Minister( HM) and requested that a new set of contractors be procured. It’s heartwarming to inform you that the HM has recently granted approval to commence the procurement process for the award of contracts to a new set of contractors. “The FCT procurement is already handling that. Taking into cognizance the duration of open competitive bidding which is the procurement method to be adopted, usually not less than 3 months, STDD has equally proactively proposed a stop-gap measure to mop-up the menacing heaps of waste in some critical sites across the Satellite towns.

“As soon as approval for the release of funds is granted by the HM, STDD will swing into action as it did before and during the recently concluded FCT projects commissioning and the challenge we are currently faced with would be adequately addressed. Thank you”. The above response from the FCTA official, no doubt, acknowledged the unfortunate situation, but the fact remains that residents and commuters still have some time to battle with the menace.

Community efforts

With official intervention lagging, some residents said they have tried to organize cleanup efforts aimed at stopping the roadside dumpsites. The efforts, however, apparently have not produced the desired results. Bitrus Daniel, who said that he is a community leader in Kurudu, noted that the major problem with the growing refuse dumpsites is that residents have no other place to discard their waste. He stated that there is no empty space around the community because development has taken over every where. According to him, waste management contractors were supposed to be evacuating the dumpsites regularly, but have not lived up to their responsibilities.

Way forward

Urban planners and environmental advocates insist that the solution must be multi-faceted: regular waste collection, public education on proper waste disposal, provision of designated dump sites, and strict enforcement against illegal dumping.

More importantly, they said that Abuja’s suburban communities must not be treated as afterthoughts. Engr. Benard Kamolu noted that these communities along the road were growing exponentially in terms of population and therefore needed better waste management systems. “The authorities must match that growth with infrastructure and services. Otherwise, this will not be the last road to be overtaken by refuse.”

Inside Abuja’s investigation also revealed that as the sun sets over the dusty skyline of Nyanya-Karshi communities, the refuse heaps remain—silent sentinels of government failure and citizen neglect. And for those who live along the road axis, the fear persists: what happens when a health crisis finally erupts? Until then, residents hold their noses and their breath, hoping for a relief that is long overdue.