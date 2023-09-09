Residents Troop Out to Receive Oyetola in Osogbo

The residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Friday trooped out in large number to receive the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola to the state.

Oyetola who is the immediate past governor of the state was received with fanfare by residents of the state capital and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who assembled at different locations to catch a glimpse of the new minister.

The minister who arrived at Asejire, the border town between Osun and Oyo states from Lagos was formally received by the residents that trooped out in large numbers.

The mammoth crowd who had gotten the hint of his arrival to the state trooped out in their hundreds to welcome him at Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area of the State. Similarly, the Minister was equally received at Gbongan and Ode-Omu in Ayedaade Local Government Area as well as Sekona and Akoda in Ede-South Local Government Area until he arrived in Osogbo, the state capital.

From Osogbo through Ajegunle up to Ikirun and Iragbiji, his country home, the crowd was electrifying. Addressing the people who had already waited for his arrival at the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their unalloyed support for him and the APC both in the state and at the national level over the years.

He commended the large turnout of the people and declared that it was a clear indication that the party remains united in the state with widespread appeal across the state. He endorsed the expulsion and suspension of the errant members of the party noting that the worst one can do to his or her party is to engage in anti-party conduct to the extent of losing an election without showing any remorse.