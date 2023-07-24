Residents Stranded As Flood Washes Away Bridge In Ibadan

Residents of the Olodo, Lalupon, Ejioku, and Kumapayi in the Ibadan North Local Government area of Oyo State were currently having a tough time accessing their homes and connecting neighbouring communities due to the Ibadan-Iwo Road bridge that was washed off by the downpour.

New Telegraph gathered from distraught residents that the bridge collapsed during the heavy rain on Sunday

According to them, the situation has made it difficult for commuters and residents to cross the bridge, leading to heavy traffic along the road.

Vehicles and homes suffered damage in the flood, forcing some inhabitants to leave their respective homes.

Motorcyclists, automobile owners, and other pedestrians were left stranded on either side of the link road.

READ ALSO:

Mr Fashina, a local who gave his name as identification, revealed that he spent the night by the roadside on Sunday because he was unable to cross the road to get to his home on the other side.

He said: “It is better to stay back and monitor my wife and children at home over the phone than for me to enter the water.

“I was inside a commercial car when we noticed the water had overflowed the bridge. Some vehicles were trying to manoeuvre to the other side, but I told the driver to drop me; it was at that point everyone noticed the bridge had even been washed away.”