Residents Storm Lagos Streets Over Worsening Power Supply

Residents of Lagos State yesterday staged a protest in the Fadeyi area of the state, expressing anger over persistent electricity outages that they say are crippling homes and businesses.

The demonstration, which drew mostly young Nigerians, was captured in a viral video circulating on social media. In the footage, protesters were seen marching through the Fadeyi area with placards and chanting slogans condemning the country’s unreliable power supply.

Many of the placards bore inscriptions such as “No more estimated billing,” “No more epileptic power supply,” “No light, no life, no nation,” and “You’re destroying, killing so many businesses; give us regular light.”

The protesters said the pro- longed blackouts had made it difficult for small businesses to survive, forcing many operators to rely heavily on expensive alternatives such as generators.

“We are not asking for too much,” one protester was heard shouting in the video. “Make them give us light!” Yesterday’s demonstration in Lagos adds to a growing wave of public outcry across the country over the deteriorating state of electricity supply.

Earlier in the week, members of the Nigerian Youth Congress in Boripe Local Government Area, OSun State condemned what they described as a persistent lack of stable electricity, warning that the situation is damaging local econo- mies and worsening the cost of living.