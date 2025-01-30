Residents Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tanker Attack Oyo Fire Fighters

Share

Some unscrupulous residents of Sabo Market in Orile Igbon, along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Oyo State, have reportedly attacked men of Oyo State Fire Service who tried to prevent them from scooping fuel from a fallen tanker.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, according to sources when the tanker, conveying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), overturned due to a tyre blowout, causing fuel to spill, and leading to a fire outbreak.

When the firefighters from Oyo State Fire Service, Ogbomoso branch, were informed about the development and raced to the scene, they were attacked by the unruly residents.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the development on Thursday, saying that the incident occured in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of the area.

Describing the incident as embarrassing, Akinyinka said, “It was in the presence of the DPO of the area that the whole scenario happened. And there is nothing we can do than to turn back. And when the thing got out of hand, they called us, but I cannot send my men to the scene again.

“They want to scoop fuel. They saw our vehicles. We tried all we could but they sent us back. What do they want to work on? It was an embarrassing situation”, he said.

