Residents Rejoice As Diri Builds 9-Storey Secretariat Building For Workers

…narrate pains of litany of abandoned, vandalised projects

Background

Bayelsa State since its creation on October 1, 1996, presents a contradiction that the people are grappling to understand.

This is as the state that is in urgent need of development, especially infrastructure wise, has its landscape littered with uncompleted, abandoned and sometimes vandalised structures.

Yenagoa’s skyline is decorated with a number of these structures, ranging from hotels, stadiums, Bayelsa Plastic Industry, the Peace Park to government buildings.

Every successive administration to the present government of Duoye Diri is guilty of this. Some even have to replicate an already existing but abandoned projects only to also abandon it somewhere along the line for no plausible reason.

A typical example of the squandering of the state’s scare resources on unfathomable projects is the Bayelsa Tower Hotel, which has become an albatross to the state.

The project was initiated over 20 years ago by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was the governor of the state.

After his exit from the stage former governors Timipre Sylva and Seriake Dickson continued with the projects and like Jonathan they both also left it uncompleted. Dickson attempted the completion of the project twice without any success.

About N18 billion is speculated to have been sunk into the hotel project that today paints the skyline of Yenagoa in bad colours and has added to the statistics of abandoned and vandalised government projects in the state.

Diri walking same route

Since Diri assume office, he has looked the other way while the Bayelsa Tower Hotel languished and being stripped naked by vandals, without investing a kobo in it.

Instead, the governor has come up with another gigantic project of his own as he on March 1, 2025 performed the historic groundbreaking ceremony for a ninestorey building secretariat meant for civil servants.

The project was part of the events that marked his fifth anniversary in office. Diri disclosed during the ceremony that the government had already mobilised the contractors with 30% of the project sum and had directed the release of another 20% as soon as they commenced work on the project.

Diri, who assured that funding of the project, which is estimated at N45 billion, will not be a problem, said the timeline for delivery was 24 months and charged the civil servants to reciprocate government’s support for their welfare and wellbeing.

According to him, “what propelled me to build a new secretariat was the civil servants’ request for office accommodation, which became a recurring decimal every Workers’ Day in the state.”

He expressed delight that with the construction of the new secretariat, labour unions would no longer complain of inadequate.

Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei listed some of the features in the proposed structure to include modern eco-friendly green solutions that would support key functional needs of the state and that it would have a footprint of 3,675.633 square metres, within a proposed gross area of 26,762.99 square metres, with parking space for 155 cars.

Bayelsans expressed shock

In another clime, this gigantic and evolutionary project ought to elicit joy and commendations but not so with Bayelsans as the antecedents of the state government shown that there is nothing to rejoice about.

The people are concerned and worried about the fate of the project as they have expressed shock and disbelief in the ability of the governor to complete the project as promised.

David West, a public analyst and Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Bayelsa State, noted that instead of starting a nine storey building, the Transparency Plaza would have been put in proper place for use.

He said: “I’m of the view that rather than a fresh nine-storey building for civil servants, the state government should have rather channelled that N45 billion, which is the cost of the project to that of Transparency Plaza that was built by former governor Sylva.

That building needs some work. “In fact, that transparency building, there a six-storey building that is yet to be completed, so, Why not channel that money to that building and the existing uncomplicated projects?

“That Transparency building supposed to have an elevator and air conditioners. So when they tell you that they are renting office spaces for civil servants, it is neither here nor there.

“Now, government will spend money to go and demolish the old Secretariat where they want to erect the building. That money would have been used to start another building.

Why not leave the old secretariat and get another space. “I have shared my opinion before now that I’m not in support of that nine storey secretariat building.

Civil servants as we speak do not have low cost housing. “Why not use the money to build civil servants’ quarters for them.

If you ask me, I think what the civil servants need today is accommodation and not nine storey building secretariat except the governor wants to tell me that he wants to make a name with the legacy project.’’

However, the CLO official advised the governor to ensure the timely completion of the project, saying, ‘‘already, they have given out the contract but his Excellency should make sure that the project is completed in record time.

Let it not be abandoned and when we say project, it is not only the building. It is both the building and other accessories for civil servants to pack in.

“Not when they are done, we won’t see electrification, no office equipment and what have you. The next thing is that they would cut tape and say that they have completed the nine storey building secretariat, spend money and go away and then tomorrow you hear that we are still working on it.

“If the governor is serious and he is going to complete it when he said he will complete it, let it be completed not halfway but fully.

I’m also concerned about the power situation in the state and for you to have a nine storey building secretariat, is it going to have an independent power supply because without power supply, the place will be wasted.’’

Many questions raised

While Roland Duomo raised a number of queries. “In the first place, is there provision for lift? There is lift provision in the high court complex but it is not working. They have not fixed that one.

“The four storey structure earlier built by Sylva till today no successive administration has installed the lift. Even the Transparency structure along Oxbow Lake.

In fact, they had even installed it but it is not being used because there is no light. Now, we are talking about nine storey building, I’m not against it but the sustainability matters.

“As far as Nigeria, especially Bayelsa is concerned, no way. I don’t think it can be sustained. It is not all about buying a car but the maintenance of that car that matters.

Preye: It is a waste of state resources

Also, Donald Preye said, ‘‘honestly, we are making caricature of governance in this state. We have just reduced the bar of governance in the state.

“How can the present administration conceptualise the idea of nine storey building as secretariat? For me, I feel it is a misplaced priority. What is even the strength of the work force in the state?

“Most times you visit the present secretariat, the whole place appear desolate. We cannot continue to waste our resources like this without getting a corresponding value for our money.

“The government would have used this money to invest in more critical areas like health care, roads, urban renewal expansion, bridges and address the recurring erosion epidemic.

“Government should be accountable to Bayelsans by investing in critical infrastructure that will benefit the people rather than this nine storey building.

All these will add to the litany of the abandoned projects in Bayelsa state.’’ For Jonathan Akali,”we couldn’t maintain a four-storey building and we now want to build a ninestorey.

There is no pipe borne water in the state, no reliable public power, no reliable health care system, no quality public educational facilities, yet our priority now is a nine-storey secretariat building.

“Why won’t they complete the Tower Hotel building and remodel it to serve as secretariat?

Efeke: Governor means well

Well, it not all black and doom as some other Bayelsans applauded the project, noting that it would serve the state in positive direction of completed as envisaged.

One of those with positive view is Ere Efeke, a retired Permanent Secretary in the state, who said, making a down payment of 50% on the total project value is a positive signal that it would be completed.

This is as he said, “if you have the money and good supervisor, you can build anything, anytime. Now he said that he wants to build it in two years and he has three years left.

If he can finish within the second year, it will be very good because one year is for politics. “So, the timing is correct but our prayer is that he should do it correctly because other projects that are ongoing they are not considering time as a factor, but since this one, he has come out openly to say that he can make it within two years, let’s wait and see.

“When you are building a house that has lift, the assumption is that there will be light.

And since they are building that one I believe strongly that they have made arrangements and government said that they are building gas turbine and by the end of this year, we are going to have our gas turbine.

‘‘Let him build the house, may be it will make him to ensure that the gas turbine is installed, so that everything will work.’’

