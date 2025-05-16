Residents Protest Poor Road Construction, Seek Adeleke’s Intervention

Share

Residents of Aduramigba community in Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, on Friday staged a protest over what they described as the substandard construction of a 4.76-kilometer road in their area.

The road, which connects over six neighboring communities, is a joint project of the World Bank and the Osun State Government.

However, the protesters alleged that the road, which was tarred last Sunday, had already begun to deteriorate following Thursday’s rainfall, which washed away sections of the asphalt.

The demonstrators carried placards with various inscriptions, including: “We say no to no drainage and stone base road,” “We need quality road in Aduramigba,” “Don’t cause quick pain for six communities,” and “We kick against corruption on this project.”

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the Aduramigba community, Mr. Sunday Ogundele, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the contractor and consultant overseeing the project. He alleged that the road was being constructed without essential drainage systems and stone base, with only asphalt being laid on clay soil.

“The quality of this road is extremely poor,” Ogundele said. “They started tarring it on Sunday and Monday, but by Thursday, rainfall had already washed away some parts.”

He noted that the community had raised concerns about the workmanship early in the project and had sent a protest letter to Governor Ademola Adeleke. The governor subsequently visited the site in March and promised that proper drainage would be constructed and a stone base would be laid.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing now is contrary to what the governor assured us. We are appealing once again to Governor Adeleke to return and inspect the road. This road is vital as it links several communities—Unity Estate, Igi-Gogoro, Okini, Ifon, Ilobu, Erin, and others. I doubt such a poorly done road would be acceptable in the governor’s hometown,” Ogundele added.

Another resident, Mr. Toba Ayodele, also expressed disappointment, saying, “I have seen many roads built by this administration, and none are like this. The government must ensure that what was paid for is actually delivered. We deserve a durable, quality road.”

The residents are calling on the state government to intervene immediately to ensure that the project meets the required standards and truly serves the needs of the affected communities.

